South Africa’s Unwavering Support for Palestine Echoes on the Global Stage

South Africa’s enduring commitment to the Palestinian cause—a torch passed down from the era of Nelson Mandela and Yasser Arafat—has recently taken a globally unprecedented turn. The African nation has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide over its actions in Gaza. This move has added depth to South Africa’s long-standing solidarity with the Palestinians, a camaraderie deeply rooted in their shared history of struggle and resilience.

The Legacy of Mandela and Arafat

The bond between South Africa and Palestine traces back to the time when Mandela, freshly released from prison in 1990, met with Arafat. This encounter symbolized the mutual recognition of their peoples’ struggles against oppression. The African National Congress (ANC), which Mandela led from an anti-apartheid movement to a governing political party, has persisted in its pro-Palestinian stance even after Mandela’s demise in 2013.

Parallel Struggles and Shared Solidarity

South Africans, particularly those who experienced apartheid, resonate deeply with the Palestinian cause. They draw parallels between the oppression they faced and that of the Palestinians. Israel’s historical military ties with South Africa’s apartheid regime and its present treatment of Palestinians have led to accusations of apartheid by the ANC and international rights groups. This perspective has fueled growing anti-Israeli sentiment in South Africa, manifesting in public demonstrations and political actions.

The International Stage and Moral Stance

The recent genocide case against Israel is viewed by the ANC as a moral stance, echoing their demand for an end to the assaults in Gaza. President Cyril Ramaphosa has criticized both Israel and Hamas for their actions but has shown clear support for Palestine. Despite the ANC’s previous disregard for international court orders, such as not arresting Sudanese President Omar al Bashir and maintaining ties with Russia despite ICC indictments, their pursuit of this case underscores their commitment to the Palestinian cause.

This historic and ongoing solidarity between South Africa and Palestine, embedded in their shared histories and struggles, continues to shape the geopolitical landscape. As South Africa brings this landmark case to the ICJ, the world watches for the potential repercussions on the Israel-Palestine conflict and the wider international order.