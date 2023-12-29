South Africa’s Tumultuous Year: A Reflection in ‘Best of 2023’ Editorial

In a powerful reflection on a tumultuous year, Vanessa Banton’s ‘Best of 2023’ editorial draws a vivid comparison between South Africa’s struggle with various crises and a viral video of a zebra’s ill-fated escape from a crocodile, only to fall prey to a lion. A potent metaphor for a nation grappling with one challenge after another, the editorial encapsulates the year’s events with an unflinching gaze and a call for change.

The Power Struggle

South Africa’s year began on a grim note with Eskom announcing Stage 2 load shedding. A persistent power challenge stemming from deteriorating infrastructure, seasonal fluctuations, and increased use of air conditioning, load shedding soon became an unavoidable reality. Despite efforts towards maintenance showing some improvement, blackouts became an almost daily occurrence as 2023 progressed. This marked the country’s most challenging year in terms of electricity supply, with an alarming 86% increase in load shedding over any previous year since 2015.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s electricity minister, faced an uphill battle in his first nine months in office. Despite his initial pledge to end load-shedding by the year’s end, he was forced to backtrack, facing criticism and internal power struggles. However, he remains committed to significantly reducing load-shedding by September 2023 through the implementation of the Energy Action Plan and with help from China.

(Read Also: South Africa Overpowers India in First Test Match of Bilateral Series)

A Crisis of Governance

Amidst the power struggle, the South African government faced mounting criticism for a perceived disconnect with the populace and a failure to uphold basic human rights. High-profile incidents such as the assassination of insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray and his son by hitmen served as chilling reminders of the state’s dysfunction and the normalization of violence.

Similarly, Thabo Bester’s escape from a high-security prison, a deadly methane gas explosion in Johannesburg, and the brazen murder of Kirsten Kluyts in broad daylight underscored the lack of service delivery and the precarious state of women’s safety. The year culminated with a system glitch that left 600,000 impoverished individuals with limited or no access to their grants, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the nation’s most vulnerable.

(Read Also: 2024: A Global Electoral Wave Amidst Unrest and the Call for Enriched Dialogues)

Seeking Change

In her editorial, Banton emphasizes the need for better governance and accountability. Drawing parallels with the broader crisis of democracy in Africa, as evidenced by the military coups in Niger and Gabon, she highlights the growing disillusionment with democratic practices. The public’s shift towards supporting military action indicates a deep-seated desire for change, a sentiment that regional organizations like ECOWAS have struggled to address effectively.

As South Africa bids goodbye to a challenging year, the echoes of the zebra’s fate serve as a stark reminder of the nation’s struggle and the urgent need for resilience and transformation. The ‘Best of 2023’ editorial, through its recap of the year’s top editions of the ‘Friday Briefing,’ serves as a call for introspection and a beacon of hope for a better future.

Read More