en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Editorial

South Africa’s Tumultuous Year: A Reflection in ‘Best of 2023’ Editorial

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:49 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:21 am EST
South Africa’s Tumultuous Year: A Reflection in ‘Best of 2023’ Editorial

In a powerful reflection on a tumultuous year, Vanessa Banton’s ‘Best of 2023’ editorial draws a vivid comparison between South Africa’s struggle with various crises and a viral video of a zebra’s ill-fated escape from a crocodile, only to fall prey to a lion. A potent metaphor for a nation grappling with one challenge after another, the editorial encapsulates the year’s events with an unflinching gaze and a call for change.

The Power Struggle

South Africa’s year began on a grim note with Eskom announcing Stage 2 load shedding. A persistent power challenge stemming from deteriorating infrastructure, seasonal fluctuations, and increased use of air conditioning, load shedding soon became an unavoidable reality. Despite efforts towards maintenance showing some improvement, blackouts became an almost daily occurrence as 2023 progressed. This marked the country’s most challenging year in terms of electricity supply, with an alarming 86% increase in load shedding over any previous year since 2015.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s electricity minister, faced an uphill battle in his first nine months in office. Despite his initial pledge to end load-shedding by the year’s end, he was forced to backtrack, facing criticism and internal power struggles. However, he remains committed to significantly reducing load-shedding by September 2023 through the implementation of the Energy Action Plan and with help from China.

(Read Also: South Africa Overpowers India in First Test Match of Bilateral Series)

A Crisis of Governance

Amidst the power struggle, the South African government faced mounting criticism for a perceived disconnect with the populace and a failure to uphold basic human rights. High-profile incidents such as the assassination of insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray and his son by hitmen served as chilling reminders of the state’s dysfunction and the normalization of violence.

Similarly, Thabo Bester’s escape from a high-security prison, a deadly methane gas explosion in Johannesburg, and the brazen murder of Kirsten Kluyts in broad daylight underscored the lack of service delivery and the precarious state of women’s safety. The year culminated with a system glitch that left 600,000 impoverished individuals with limited or no access to their grants, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the nation’s most vulnerable.

(Read Also: 2024: A Global Electoral Wave Amidst Unrest and the Call for Enriched Dialogues)

Seeking Change

In her editorial, Banton emphasizes the need for better governance and accountability. Drawing parallels with the broader crisis of democracy in Africa, as evidenced by the military coups in Niger and Gabon, she highlights the growing disillusionment with democratic practices. The public’s shift towards supporting military action indicates a deep-seated desire for change, a sentiment that regional organizations like ECOWAS have struggled to address effectively.

As South Africa bids goodbye to a challenging year, the echoes of the zebra’s fate serve as a stark reminder of the nation’s struggle and the urgent need for resilience and transformation. The ‘Best of 2023’ editorial, through its recap of the year’s top editions of the ‘Friday Briefing,’ serves as a call for introspection and a beacon of hope for a better future.

Read More

0
Editorial South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

ZDNET's Rigorous Product Recommendations Process, Tech Predictions, and Google Apps Customization

By Mazhar Abbas

LG CineBeam Qube: A New Dimension to Home Entertainment

By Ebenezer Mensah

ZDNET's Rigorous Approach to Product Recommendations and Editorial Standards

By Rizwan Shah

ZDNET's Rigorous Tech Recommendations and LG's New 4K Projector ...
@Editorial · 2 days
ZDNET's Rigorous Tech Recommendations and LG's New 4K Projector ...
heart comment 0
The Guardian’s Notable Audio Long Reads of 2023 Spotlighted in December Series

By BNN Correspondents

The Guardian's Notable Audio Long Reads of 2023 Spotlighted in December Series
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
5 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
6 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
20 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
23 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
29 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
30 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
37 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
38 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
39 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app