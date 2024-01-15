en English
South Africa

South Africa’s Rising Trend: Residents Form Volunteer ‘Municipalities’

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
In the small towns of South Africa, a new trend is taking shape. Residents, tired of the apparent failures of local municipalities, are forming volunteer groups that operate as makeshift ‘municipalities’ to provide the basic services their towns need. The list of such services is extensive and includes the trimming of verges, painting of road markings, refuse collection, pothole repair, maintenance of parks, provision of solar lighting, beach maintenance, and more. The necessity of these groups has arisen due to the dysfunction or bankruptcy of the local municipalities, leaving the onus on residents to maintain their surroundings.

A Step Towards Self-sufficiency

These volunteer groups in South Africa, often taking the form of residents’ associations, are emerging as highly organized and efficient bodies. They rely on contributions from homeowners and businesses alike to fund their operations. The contributions can range from a few hundred to a few thousand rands annually, an additional cost borne by the residents on top of their property rates.

Double Burden on Homeowners

Homeowners, however, feel compelled to pay these additional fees to keep their towns livable. With the local government failing to consistently provide service delivery, residents have little choice but to step in. The question that remains, however, is for how long can this trend continue? How long will residents tolerate paying twice for services they should already receive from their property rates?

Implications of the Trend

The rising trend of volunteer groups providing basic services in South Africa raises questions about the future of local municipalities. It brings to the forefront the issues of crumbling infrastructure and lack of maintenance by local municipalities. It also raises concerns about the possibility of rate boycotts in response to these issues. With residents shouldering the double burden of property rates and additional fees, the situation calls for immediate attention and potential reform.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

