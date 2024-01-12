en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

South Africa’s Retail Landscape: Four Emerging Consumer Trends

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
South Africa’s Retail Landscape: Four Emerging Consumer Trends

Consumer confidence in South Africa experienced a significant dip in the third quarter of 2023, a development that has spurred a corresponding shift in consumer shopping trends. This decline in confidence and household spending is shaping the retail landscape in ways that retailers must navigate to stay competitive. Based on insights from Laurian Venter, Sales Director at One Day Only, four key trends are emerging.

Embracing Frugality

The first trend involves a planned reduction in spending across all retail categories. Consumers are tightening their belts, with an increased outlay on food and a decrease in spending on furnishings, alcohol, and tobacco. However, spending on non-alcoholic beverages, clothing, and footwear remains stable. This trend, indicative of the financial pressures experienced by South African shoppers, underscores a shift towards value-conscious purchasing decisions.

Rise of Buy Now, Pay Later Options

Secondly, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options are gaining popularity. These schemes offer benefits for both consumers and retailers, providing increased affordability for shoppers while boosting sales and encouraging repeat purchases for businesses. The rise of BNPL options is a testament to evolving consumer expectations and the need for flexible and accessible payment methods.

Mobile Shopping Apps Gain Traction

Thirdly, mobile shopping apps are becoming more prevalent. These apps are now ranked among the top 25 most downloaded on the Apple Store and Google Play. This trend caters to consumers’ growing desire for convenience and resource-saving shopping methods, signalling a significant shift in how consumers prefer to shop.

Personalization: The Future of Retail

Lastly, there is a growing need for personalized shopping experiences. Retailers are expected to leverage sophisticated technologies and AI to tailor interactions, offers, and content to individual consumers. This trend signifies the transformative force of AI in the consumer goods industry and the increasing importance of personalized products and immersive experiences in shaping consumer behavior.

In conclusion, these trends reflect the evolving expectations and financial pressures faced by South African shoppers. Retailers need to adapt their operations to these changing trends to remain competitive in the South African retail landscape.

0
Business South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact
In the heart of Ogun State’s industrial hub, Unilever Nigeria’s Agbara factory, a pivotal conversation unfolded. The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, commended Unilever Nigeria for its enduring resilience and dedication, marking a century-long presence in Nigeria. The manufacturing giant, in turn, reaffirmed its commitment to growth and sustained impact
Unilever Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Growth and Sustained Impact
Greenwashing Under the Spotlight: New Regulations in the EU and UK
5 mins ago
Greenwashing Under the Spotlight: New Regulations in the EU and UK
BlackRock Inc. Unveils Major Management Reshuffle and Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investments
6 mins ago
BlackRock Inc. Unveils Major Management Reshuffle and Strategic Shift Towards Infrastructure Investments
Charter Communications Commits $2.5M to Support Local Nonprofits
2 mins ago
Charter Communications Commits $2.5M to Support Local Nonprofits
Global Digital Transformation Market Set to Skyrocket to US$ 2,845 Billion by 2032
2 mins ago
Global Digital Transformation Market Set to Skyrocket to US$ 2,845 Billion by 2032
Captain D's Sets Sail for Canada: Nashville-Based Seafood Chain to Expand North of the Border
3 mins ago
Captain D's Sets Sail for Canada: Nashville-Based Seafood Chain to Expand North of the Border
Latest Headlines
World News
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
2 mins
Batista's Potential Return to WWE in 2024: Exploring the Possibilities
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
2 mins
ILT20 Season 2 Kicks Off With Star-studded Umpiring Panel
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
2 mins
Real Madrid's Strategic Move: Julen Jon Guerrero Joins Alaves
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
3 mins
Jill Biden Labels Trump Supporters as 'Extremists', Defends President's Work Ethic
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: A Rising Star in the NFL
3 mins
Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: A Rising Star in the NFL
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
4 mins
New Mexico Grapples with Alcohol Crisis: A Push for Increased Taxes
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
5 mins
Juno: Unfolding the New COVID-19 Variant and its Global Impact
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
5 mins
Deciphering Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting and Immunization Laws
Fraud Allegations Ignite Tensions at Miami City Commission Meeting
6 mins
Fraud Allegations Ignite Tensions at Miami City Commission Meeting
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app