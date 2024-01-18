South Africa's Power Crisis Deepens: Eskom's Electricity Tariff Hike Amid Severe Load Shedding

In the aftermath of a tumultuous year marked by intense load shedding, South Africans brace themselves for yet another substantial electricity tariff hike this year. The country's power utility, Eskom, has confirmed that Stage 2 load shedding will persist until Wednesday, 17 January, with escalated load shedding to stages 3 and 4 over the weekend, due to setbacks in the utility's generating fleet.

Eskom's Strategy Amid Power Crisis

Eskom, grappling with its worst year for power outages in 2023, has revised its power management strategy. The company declares that Stage 3 load shedding will be in effect until 05:00 on Thursday, 18 January 2024. The City of Cape Town, in a bid to combat load shedding, has launched an independent power tender. Meanwhile, Minister Ramokgopa has expanded his role to address transmission constraints and Eskom's commitment to monitoring the situation and adapting as necessary.

The Controversial Tariff Hike

In the midst of these electricity supply quandaries, South Africans are now gearing up for an imminent increase in electricity tariffs set by Eskom, scheduled for April 2024. This tariff hike, part of Eskom's fifth Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD5), came under fire from the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the South African Local Government Association (Salga), who sought a judicial review in hopes of overturning the National Energy Regulator of South Africa's (Nersa) approval of Eskom's tariff increase application.

High Court Upholds Nersa's Decision

Despite the opposition, the High Court of South Africa upheld Nersa's decision, finding that the energy regulator had suitably considered all relevant factors and was neither arbitrary nor irrational in its ruling. Consequently, South Africans are set to see an increase of 12.74% in their electricity tariffs. This decision is taken amid ongoing concerns about Eskom's capability to maintain a stable power supply, as the company has failed to meet certain conditions previously set by Nersa for the tariff increase.

As Eskom's struggle with load shedding and tariff adjustments continues, South Africans are left to grapple with the implications. The country's power crisis, it seems, is far from over.