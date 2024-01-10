South Africa’s New Energy Plan Draws Heavy Criticism Amidst Load Shedding

South Africa’s newly released Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) has drawn severe criticism from energy experts and economists for its perceived inability to effectively address the country’s persistent load shedding issues. The IRP, unveiled without much fanfare by the energy minister, is seen as lacking in detail, particularly regarding technical assumptions and modeling parameters.

Declining Plant Performance

The state-owned power utility, Eskom, has seen a significant dip in plant performance, with the Electricity Availability Factor (EAF) dropping from around 85% in 2010 to a mere 55% in 2023. The IRP’s assumptions of an unrealistic EAF of 75% from 2019 to 2030 have been questioned in light of these figures. Experts warn that Eskom’s outlook for 2024 is grim, with an anticipated electricity shortfall of approximately 2,000 MW weekly. This shortfall is expected to have a negative impact on the economy and disrupt business operations.

Questionable Assumptions and Conclusions

The IRP23 is viewed as an admission of failure in eliminating load shedding, securing electricity supply, and minimizing environmental impacts and supply costs. It proposes to delay the closure of aging coal power stations and is based on questionable conclusions regarding a least-cost power system, with no transparency in its input assumptions. Critics of the plan accuse it of hindering renewable energy investments and point out the lack of acceleration in publicly procured renewable energy and regulatory reforms.

Overly Optimistic Assumptions

The IRP23 is seen to harbor overly optimistic assumptions up to 2030, particularly regarding gas and distributed generation from industry and households. The plan lacks provisions for power ships and suggests an unrealistic timeline for ending load shedding by 2028, despite Eskom’s poor track record. However, the draft does have some positive aspects, such as an increase in dispatchable power over the medium term and consideration for the development of the transmission grid. Nevertheless, the operational capacity challenges that Eskom faces could impede the utility’s ability to meet the IRP’s capacity allocations.