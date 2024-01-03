en English
Education

South Africa’s Liberation Struggle History: A Call for Inclusion in School Curriculum

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
South Africa’s Liberation Struggle History: A Call for Inclusion in School Curriculum

In a recent development, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has accentuated the necessity for a comprehensive revamp of the South African school curriculum. His objective is to better incorporate the country’s liberation struggle history – a history that he believes is currently not given due justice in the educational syllabus. This assertion was made at the residence of the late Peter Magubane, a celebrated photojournalist and significant figure in the struggle against apartheid, who died on the first day of the new year at 91.

History Education in Need of Transformation

Lesufi’s call for a revised curriculum aligns with a recommendation from a 2018 ministerial task team, proposing that history should evolve into a compulsory school subject. The impetus for this advice was a series of concerns expressed in the National Assembly regarding the younger generation’s inadequate knowledge of anti-apartheid activists. As it stands, the subject of history is mandatory only until grade 9. However, Lesufi argues that the existing syllabus is superficial and fails to adequately educate about individuals like Peter Magubane and Chris Hani, whose contributions have been pivotal to South Africa’s history.

Advocating for Educational Reform

Lesufi has been a consistent proponent of this educational reform since his tenure as the Education MEC in Gauteng. His advocacies have been rooted in the belief that a deeper understanding of the country’s liberation struggle will equip the younger generations with a profound appreciation of the sacrifices made by anti-apartheid activists. By making history a compulsory subject, Lesufi hopes to instil a sense of pride and respect for these heroes among South African youth.

Remembering Peter Magubane

The loss of Peter Magubane, a figure who used his lens to document the realities of apartheid, has further fueled the urgency of Lesufi’s call. Magubane’s life and work stand as testament to the importance of remembering and cherishing the struggle against apartheid, and the crucial role that figures like him played in shaping South Africa’s history.

0
Education History South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

