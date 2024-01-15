South Africa’s Legal Team Returns to Hero’s Welcome After ICJ Case Against Israel

The legal team representing South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in a case against Israel on genocide charges returned home to a hero’s welcome. The team’s arrival at OR Tambo International Airport was marked by the jubilation of hundreds of Palestine supporters, a testament to South Africa’s community backing for Palestine and a momentous event in South Africa’s involvement in the international legal process on the case against Israel.

Arrival and Reception

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, a member of the legal team, addressed reporters, highlighting the significance of scrutinizing Israel’s actions in Gaza from a legal perspective. Gratitude was expressed for the opportunity to contribute to the Palestinian people’s struggle. The team, led by Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, accused Israel of committing genocide and harboring genocidal intent in Gaza. Israel, however, dismissed South Africa’s position, alleging Hamas as the true perpetrator of genocide.

Public Sentiment and Support

Advocate Ngcukaitobi, met by hundreds upon his arrival at the airport, was serenaded by the crowd gathered to cheer for the team of lawyers. South Africa’s argument centered on the claim that Israel’s retaliatory bombing and siege of Gaza contravene the Genocide Convention. Reports indicate more than 20,000 people, including around 10,000 children, have been killed in Gaza since October 7.

Global Praise and Anticipation

The team has received global praise for their strong case against Israel at the ICJ. South Africans have taken to social media to congratulate the legal team while the world anxiously awaits the ICJ’s decision. Team members landing at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg thanked South Africans for their support in the case against Israel at the ICJ, reflecting the nation’s unified stand on the issue.