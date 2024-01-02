en English
South Africa

South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province Leads in Teenage Pregnancy Rates

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province Leads in Teenage Pregnancy Rates

In the dawn of the New Year, South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province has again hit the headlines, this time for its alarmingly high teenage pregnancy rates. According to a recent study by the Department of Social Development, KZN leads the country in teenage pregnancy.

Over the past year, more than 25,000 babies were born to mothers aged 19 and younger. Startlingly, the youngest mother to welcome a new year’s baby in KZN was a 14-year-old girl.

Health Officials Express Concern

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane voiced her concerns over the pervasive issue of underage pregnancies and outdated cultural practices.

An issue that was underscored when Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, during his visits to public hospitals to oversee the deliveries of Christmas and New Year’s babies, expressed concerns about the glaring absence of fathers during deliveries.

Climate Change Impacting Maternal and Child Health

Beyond the issues of teenage pregnancy, another topic intertwined with health and climate change is also gaining attention. The extreme El Niño event of 2014-16 has reportedly increased the risk for perinatal infant mortality in the Northern Cape and North West provinces of South Africa.

The health systems in the Northern Cape and KwaZulu Natal provinces have been compromised, revealing a glaring lack of adequate policies and strategies by the National Department of Health to address maternal and child health requirements in the face of climate change.

Demographic Overview of South Africa

The mid-year population of South Africa in 2020 was estimated to be 59.6 million, with Gauteng commanding the largest share at 15.5 million, closely followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 11.5 million. The province with the sparsest population was the Northern Cape with 1.29 million people.

Approximately 51.1% of the population is female. Interestingly, around 28.6% of the population is aged younger than 15 years and approximately 9.1% is 60 years or older. Gauteng and Western Cape are estimated to experience the largest inflow of migrants. Life expectancy at birth for 2020 was estimated at 62.5 years for males and 68.5 years for females.

The infant mortality rate for 2020 is estimated at 23.6 per 1,000 live births. The overall HIV prevalence rate is approximately 1% among the South African population, with approximately 7.8 million people living with HIV in 2020.

South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

