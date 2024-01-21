Positive Progress: South African Minister of Basic Education Highlights Improved Learning Outcomes for Class of 2023

In a recent briefing, South African Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, reported a significant improvement in the learning outcomes of the Class of 2023. This upbeat update underscores the effectiveness of various educational reforms and initiatives undertaken to enhance South Africa's educational system and learning environment.

Motshekga Commends Stakeholders

The Minister lauded the efforts of teachers, students, parents, and other stakeholders in the education sector for their unwavering dedication and hard work. Their collective efforts have directly contributed to these commendable results.

An Emphasis on Continuous Assessment

Motshekga stressed the critical role of continuous assessment in ensuring the consistent improvement of learning outcomes. She also underscored the necessity for schools to adapt to the evolving educational needs to sustain this upward trend.

A Snapshot of the Improvements

The national pass rate in 2022 was 80.1%, an increase from 76.4% in 2021. The 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam results showcased a pass rate of 82.9%. There was also a notable increase in the number and percentage of bachelor's passes, and learning outcomes improved across different provinces. This points to the impact of government policies on the education system and the equitable nature of improvements.

The Minister also highlighted the significant strides made in the education sector over the past 30 years. These include increased access to education, higher completion rates, and improved learning outcomes. The Minister's update offers an optimistic view of the education sector's progress and indicates that current measures are effectively contributing to the betterment of student performance and overall educational standards.