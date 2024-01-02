en English
Business

South Africa’s Construction Industry Battles Rising Costs, Power Issues, and New Regulations

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
South Africa’s construction industry reels under the weight of multiple challenges that demand a strategic approach from its leaders. The spiralling cost of materials, labour, and equipment is a primary concern, amplified by interest rate hikes that risk constricting the industry’s financial conditions. Persistent power supply issues, colloquially known as ‘loadshedding’, disrupt ongoing projects and escalate operational costs.

Asbestos Abatement Regulations Add to the Burden

Adding to the industry’s financial strain are new asbestos abatement regulations that necessitate additional investments and efforts to ensure compliance. This, coupled with a slower economy that trims budgets and opportunities, has resulted in increased competition among firms.

(Read Also: South African Leaders Urge Hope and Unity in New Year Message)

Indawo’s Resilience and Vigilance

Geoffrey Jäck, the managing director of Indawo, a company specializing in asbestos, roofing, and remedial construction, underscores the importance of resilience and vigilance amidst these obstacles. He stresses the necessity to strike a balance between quality and financial constraints, stay abreast with evolving regulations, and maintain compliance.

(Read Also: Aparthotels: The New Challenger to Airbnb’s Dominance in South Africa)

Strategic Planning and Diversification

Despite the hurdles, the company’s seasoned experience and innovative approaches have equipped it to surmount past challenges and brace for future ones. Jäck observes that enduring a tough year has reinforced the company’s resilience, but continuous vigilance is essential, particularly in a sluggish economy. He highlights strategic planning and diversification as pivotal strategies for navigating the intricate maze of the industry.

