en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Job

South Africa’s Cleaning and Greening Programme: Tackling Unemployment and Environmental Challenges

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
South Africa’s Cleaning and Greening Programme: Tackling Unemployment and Environmental Challenges

In a significant move towards addressing environmental concerns and socio-economic issues, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Makhotso Sotyu, has initiated the Cleaning and Greening Programme in the City of Mbombela, Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. The programme, which is expected to introduce a whopping 2,000 new job opportunities, has come at a time when South Africa is grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, battling poverty, unemployment, and illegal dumping.

Connecting the Dots: Cleaning, Greening, and Job Creation

The Cleaning and Greening Programme is a multi-pronged initiative addressing environmental and socio-economic challenges. The programme takes aim at prevalent issues of illegal dumping and littering in South African municipalities, enhancing waste management strategies and promoting cleanliness within communities. By doing so, the initiative hopes to create a cleaner, healthier environment while also providing much-needed employment opportunities.

Expanding the Reach: The MCGP and EPWP

This programme is not a standalone initiative. It’s an extension of the national Municipal Cleaning and Greening Programme (MCGP) that was launched last year by Minister Barbara Creecy. Now, the programme is expanding its reach to 14 prioritised municipalities, including Mbombela. The Cleaning and Greening Programme will operate under the umbrella of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), a government-funded initiative that creates labour-intensive work opportunities for the poor and unemployed.

Empowering the Marginalised: Women, Youth, and People with Disabilities

Participants in the Cleaning and Greening Programme will be involved in waste management and community cleaning activities and will receive a monthly stipend. The initiative places a particular emphasis on empowering women, youth, and people with disabilities – groups often marginalised in the job market. The Deputy Minister’s announcement aligns perfectly with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for creating job initiatives post-pandemic.

0
Job South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Job

See more
4 hours ago
Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority Announces Executive Job Vacancies
Job opportunities abound as the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority (DASPA) announces vacancies for several executive positions. The organization, responsible for managing the island’s crucial air and sea ports, is seeking to further strengthen its operational teams. As part of its recruitment efforts, DASPA is offering attractive remuneration packages and prospects for career advancement.
Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority Announces Executive Job Vacancies
Belize Island Holdings Ltd Opens Position for Marine & Technical Expeditor
2 days ago
Belize Island Holdings Ltd Opens Position for Marine & Technical Expeditor
Class of 2024: Navigating the Post-Pandemic Workforce
2 days ago
Class of 2024: Navigating the Post-Pandemic Workforce
Navigating the Job Market: A Dating Scene Analogy
15 hours ago
Navigating the Job Market: A Dating Scene Analogy
Navigating the Job Market: An Analogy with Dating
17 hours ago
Navigating the Job Market: An Analogy with Dating
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
1 day ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
AFCON 2023: Can Nigeria Triumph in the Group Stage and Beyond?
20 seconds
AFCON 2023: Can Nigeria Triumph in the Group Stage and Beyond?
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
57 seconds
Israel Strenuously Denies Allegations of Genocide; Street Legal Race Engine Car Hits the Market
RoleMarks to Analyze Israel's Defense Against Genocide Allegations at International Court
1 min
RoleMarks to Analyze Israel's Defense Against Genocide Allegations at International Court
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe
1 min
Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Pays Tribute to Shinzo Abe
Delhi Mayor Announces MCD's Plan to Boost Ranking in Cleanliness Survey
1 min
Delhi Mayor Announces MCD's Plan to Boost Ranking in Cleanliness Survey
Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns
3 mins
Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
3 mins
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
Inside Switzerland's Healthcare System: A Blend of Quality Care and Innovation
4 mins
Inside Switzerland's Healthcare System: A Blend of Quality Care and Innovation
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
5 mins
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app