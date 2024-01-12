South Africa’s Cleaning and Greening Programme: Tackling Unemployment and Environmental Challenges

In a significant move towards addressing environmental concerns and socio-economic issues, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Makhotso Sotyu, has initiated the Cleaning and Greening Programme in the City of Mbombela, Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. The programme, which is expected to introduce a whopping 2,000 new job opportunities, has come at a time when South Africa is grappling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, battling poverty, unemployment, and illegal dumping.

Connecting the Dots: Cleaning, Greening, and Job Creation

The Cleaning and Greening Programme is a multi-pronged initiative addressing environmental and socio-economic challenges. The programme takes aim at prevalent issues of illegal dumping and littering in South African municipalities, enhancing waste management strategies and promoting cleanliness within communities. By doing so, the initiative hopes to create a cleaner, healthier environment while also providing much-needed employment opportunities.

Expanding the Reach: The MCGP and EPWP

This programme is not a standalone initiative. It’s an extension of the national Municipal Cleaning and Greening Programme (MCGP) that was launched last year by Minister Barbara Creecy. Now, the programme is expanding its reach to 14 prioritised municipalities, including Mbombela. The Cleaning and Greening Programme will operate under the umbrella of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), a government-funded initiative that creates labour-intensive work opportunities for the poor and unemployed.

Empowering the Marginalised: Women, Youth, and People with Disabilities

Participants in the Cleaning and Greening Programme will be involved in waste management and community cleaning activities and will receive a monthly stipend. The initiative places a particular emphasis on empowering women, youth, and people with disabilities – groups often marginalised in the job market. The Deputy Minister’s announcement aligns perfectly with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for creating job initiatives post-pandemic.