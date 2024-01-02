en English
South Africa

South Africa’s Birth Trends: A Discussion on Motsweding FM

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
South Africa's Birth Trends: A Discussion on Motsweding FM

In a recent broadcast segment from Motsweding FM, an affiliate of SABC News, the spotlight was cast on a demographic curiosity: the South African province that saw the highest number of births in the past year. The program, known for its interactive approach, encouraged listener involvement by inviting them to send voice notes with their answers to WhatsApp.

Rising Birth Rates Amidst Climate Crisis

The pertinent details about which province had the highest birth rate and its associated statistics were not explicitly mentioned in the content snippet. However, the program’s discussion sparked widespread speculation, prompting an exploration of birth trends and how they intersect with various social and environmental factors.

Impact of El Niño on Perinatal Infant Mortality

For instance, the 2014-16 El Niño event, an extreme climatic phenomenon, markedly increased the risk of perinatal infant mortality in Northern Cape and North West provinces. These provinces, along with KwaZulu Natal, are grappling with a compromised health system, ill-equipped to respond to the demands of a changing climate.

Health System’s Struggle With Climate Change

The National Department of Health’s current policies and strategies appear inadequate in ensuring that health systems can meet the maternal and child health requirements, especially in the face of climate change. This has sparked a debate about the need for a more resilient health infrastructure, one that can withstand the pressures of fluctuating birth rates and climate crises.

Interactive Radio: A Medium for Social Engagement

The interactive segment on Motsweding FM is emblematic of the channel’s approach to fostering social engagement. By encouraging listeners to participate and share their views, the channel serves as a platform for discussing important topics related to the South African community.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

