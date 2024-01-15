South African Zionist Federation President Krengel Addresses Israeli-Hamas Conflict

In an era of escalating tensions and an international gaze fixed firmly on the Middle East, Avrom Krengel, President of the South African Zionist Federation, has voiced his perspective on the unfolding situation. His remarks surfaced in light of the Israeli-Hamas conflict that started on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent protests that have been staged for 100 consecutive days in Tel Aviv.

The Genocide Convention and South Africa’s Stance

As the South African government files a lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice, levelling charges of ‘genocide’ in the Gaza Strip, a section of Christian organizations and South African churches have emerged in opposition. They argue that the lawsuit is biased, predicting negative economic consequences and accusing the government of backing a radical Muslim terror group. Despite governmental stance, many South African churches continue to maintain a biblically-based position of love and friendship towards Israel and its Jewish inhabitants.

Journalists in the Crossfire

Since the onset of the Israel-Gaza conflict, journalists across the region have been subjected to a hostile environment. Incidents of journalists being targeted while performing their duties in Israel and both Palestinian territories have been reported. In some cases, journalists have lost family members while reporting on the war. Threats, assaults, and intimidation obstructing their work include being shot at with tear gas and rubber bullets and assaulted by Israeli settlers.

Israeli Response and Civilian Casualties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated the nation’s resolve to continue fighting Hamas and securing the release of Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has echoed this sentiment, stating that the war against Hamas will continue until the organization is vanquished. Meanwhile, Bituach Leumi, Israel’s social security administration, has released data spotlighting the civilian impact since the start of the war, reporting 779 civilians murdered by terrorists and over 50,000 injured.