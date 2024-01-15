en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

South African Zionist Federation President Krengel Addresses Israeli-Hamas Conflict

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
South African Zionist Federation President Krengel Addresses Israeli-Hamas Conflict

In an era of escalating tensions and an international gaze fixed firmly on the Middle East, Avrom Krengel, President of the South African Zionist Federation, has voiced his perspective on the unfolding situation. His remarks surfaced in light of the Israeli-Hamas conflict that started on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent protests that have been staged for 100 consecutive days in Tel Aviv.

The Genocide Convention and South Africa’s Stance

As the South African government files a lawsuit against Israel in the International Court of Justice, levelling charges of ‘genocide’ in the Gaza Strip, a section of Christian organizations and South African churches have emerged in opposition. They argue that the lawsuit is biased, predicting negative economic consequences and accusing the government of backing a radical Muslim terror group. Despite governmental stance, many South African churches continue to maintain a biblically-based position of love and friendship towards Israel and its Jewish inhabitants.

Journalists in the Crossfire

Since the onset of the Israel-Gaza conflict, journalists across the region have been subjected to a hostile environment. Incidents of journalists being targeted while performing their duties in Israel and both Palestinian territories have been reported. In some cases, journalists have lost family members while reporting on the war. Threats, assaults, and intimidation obstructing their work include being shot at with tear gas and rubber bullets and assaulted by Israeli settlers.

Israeli Response and Civilian Casualties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated the nation’s resolve to continue fighting Hamas and securing the release of Israeli hostages held captive in the Gaza Strip. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has echoed this sentiment, stating that the war against Hamas will continue until the organization is vanquished. Meanwhile, Bituach Leumi, Israel’s social security administration, has released data spotlighting the civilian impact since the start of the war, reporting 779 civilians murdered by terrorists and over 50,000 injured.

0
International Relations South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
7 mins ago
Forced Conscription in Ukraine: A Stirring Storm of Opposition and Fear
In the heart of Ukraine, a nation scarred by the ongoing conflict, a new bill on forced conscription has stirred up a storm of distress and opposition among citizens. The German public TV Deutsche Welle (DW) has shed light on this simmering discontent by conducting a series of interviews in Kiev. These conversations have unveiled
Forced Conscription in Ukraine: A Stirring Storm of Opposition and Fear
Slovenian President Pirc Musar to Meet German Counterpart Steinmeier: A Confluence of Interests
21 mins ago
Slovenian President Pirc Musar to Meet German Counterpart Steinmeier: A Confluence of Interests
Israeli Military Operation in Gaza Strip: Nine Palestinian Militants Killed
3 hours ago
Israeli Military Operation in Gaza Strip: Nine Palestinian Militants Killed
Zimbabwe's Struggle with U.S. and EU Sanctions: A Deeper Look
11 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Struggle with U.S. and EU Sanctions: A Deeper Look
Bahrain Diplomatic Forum 2024 Inaugurated: Aiming to Foster Unity and Efficiency
12 mins ago
Bahrain Diplomatic Forum 2024 Inaugurated: Aiming to Foster Unity and Efficiency
Catastrophic Flooding in Rio de Janeiro Claims 11 Lives
16 mins ago
Catastrophic Flooding in Rio de Janeiro Claims 11 Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
14 seconds
Divine Nwachukwu's Remarkable Comeback to the Nigeria Premier Football League
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
4 mins
Penny Wong's Middle East Tour Sparks Controversy Over Omitted Hamas Massacre Sites
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
4 mins
PSG Dominates Lens in 2-0 Victory: A Strategic Triumph
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
5 mins
Clark Sonnenberg and Carlee Meilleur Set New Records at Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
5 mins
Assault on Mental Patient Sparks Outrage and Concerns over Safety Measures
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
5 mins
Jordan Walker: The Rising Star of St. Louis Cardinals
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin
6 mins
Snowstorm Resuscitates Ski Season at Mt. La Crosse, Wisconsin
Louisiana Tech Clinches Victory Over Liberty in High-Stakes Showdown
6 mins
Louisiana Tech Clinches Victory Over Liberty in High-Stakes Showdown
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app