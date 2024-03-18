South African Young Scientists to Present Innovative TB Detection and Environmental Tech at I-FEST2 in Tunisia

The International Festival of Engineering, Science and Technology (I-FEST2) in Tunisia will feature a showcase of cutting-edge research from South Africa, including a low-cost tuberculosis triage test and a nature-inspired technology for environmental cleanup. Keerthana Kishor Nair and Alexia Hilton Smedmor, distinguished young scientists from Bryanston and Parktown High Schools, respectively, will present their award-winning projects that reflect South Africa's contribution to global scientific advancements and environmental sustainability.

Innovative Breakthrough in TB Detection

Keerthana Kishor Nair's research introduces an efficient method for detecting Pulmonary TB, offering real-time results and significantly reducing the wait times associated with conventional TB tests. This innovation not only facilitates immediate treatment decisions but also highlights the potential for rapid, life-saving interventions in TB-prevalent regions.

Environmental Remediation Through Nature-Based Technology

Alexia Hilton Smedmor's project leverages the power of Spekboom Microbial Fuel Cells to address environmental degradation while simultaneously generating energy. This approach not only offers a sustainable solution for environmental remediation but also underscores the significance of utilizing renewable resources for technological advancements.

Empowering Future Generations

The participation of these young innovators at I-FEST2 exemplifies Eskom Expo's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting STEM education, particularly among girls. Their achievements underscore the importance of grassroots problem-solving in tackling both local and global challenges, paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.

As the world looks to innovative solutions to address pressing environmental and health issues, the work of Keerthana Kishor Nair and Alexia Hilton Smedmor serves as a beacon of hope. Their projects not only demonstrate the ingenuity of South Africa's youth but also inspire a new generation of scientists and environmentalists committed to making a tangible difference in the world.