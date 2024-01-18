South African Tests 10Gbps Connection; Researchers Achieve Unprecedented Transmission Distance

In a significant stride for internet connectivity, Paul Butschi, co-owner of Cool Ideas, has been experimenting with a 10 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connection. This connection, provided by Vumatel, is a staggering ten times faster than the typical 1Gbps connections available in South Africa. Butschi has been testing this line since mid-2021, ahead of Vumatel's expected commercial launch.

Testing the New Connection

To test this lightning-fast connection, Butschi employed high-end equipment, including a 36-core Mikrotik CCR 1036 router, an SFP+ Direct Attach cable, and a PC outfitted with a 12-core AMD chip, 32GB RAM, and a Samsung 980 Pro SSD. This setup was capable of handling the immense data flow of the 10Gbps connection.

Butschi conducted speed tests on both MyBroadband's platform and Ookla's Speedtest.net. The results were astounding, with download speeds surpassing 2.6Gbps and upload speeds nearing 3Gbps. To put these numbers into perspective, a 34GB game can be downloaded in just over three minutes.

Implications for South Africa's Internet Infrastructure

Despite the groundbreaking potential of the 10Gbps FTTH line, Vumatel has remained silent on their plans to commercialize this product. The company seems to be shifting its focus towards entry-level products aimed at lower-income areas. This is likely because the FTTH market is nearing saturation, and the deployment of a high-speed line may not be commercially viable at present.

Pioneering Submarine Cabling Technology

In related news, researchers have made a significant breakthrough in submarine cabling technology. They achieved wave space division multiplexed (WDM SDM) transmission over a distance of 7280 km with an unprecedented 12 spatial channels. This remarkable feat was accomplished using a coupled multi-core fiber with a standard cladding diameter. The research was conducted in collaboration with NEC Corporation and NTT Corporation of Japan, and the findings will be presented at OFC, the leading global event for optical communications and networking.

The use of WDM SDM transmission and a coupled 12 core fiber (C12CF) paves the way for higher capacity submarine cables, reduced cost per transmitted bit, and more efficient connectivity. This study could revolutionize undersea cable technology, making it possible to significantly increase the number of spatial channels without increasing the amount of optical fibers in the cables.