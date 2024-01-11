en English
Social Issues

South African Social Security Agency Suspends Over 150,000 Children’s Grants Amidst Fraudulent Activity Claims

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:21 am EST
In a move that has sparked widespread outcry and concern, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has suspended over 150,000 Children’s Grants at the start of 2024.

The agency has firmly denied claims that the suspensions were a result of technical glitches, instead attributing them to fraudulent activities uncovered during their regular monthly verification process.

Fraud or incorrect banking details: The root cause of the issue

Paseka Letsatsi, a representative of SASSA, made the announcement during an interview with Radio702. However, there have been conflicting reports concerning the cause of these suspensions. A statement published on IOL suggested that the problem stemmed from the provision of incorrect banking details by the beneficiaries.

Further elaborating on this, Omphemetse Molopyane, SASSA’s communications officer, clarified that the suspensions were due to incorrect banking details given during the grant applications or when modifying the payment methods.

He emphasized the crucial role of supplying accurate banking information to prevent accounts from being flagged as fraudulent and urged those affected to contact SASSA immediately to resolve the issue.

The impact on beneficiaries

The suspension of these grants has left the beneficiaries, mainly needy children and their families, in a precarious situation. With the school year commencing, these grants are relied upon for essentials such as food, textbooks, and stationery.

The suspension has resulted in widespread complaints from recipients and has attracted criticism from human rights organizations such as Black Sash, accusing SASSA of failing in its constitutional obligation to deliver social grants.

Uncertainty ahead

The situation remains unresolved, and there is uncertainty if the recipients will receive their payments in double during the February disbursement scheduled for the 6th. This issue is not new, as previous problems have been reported in SASSA’s national payment system, with an increase in reports of erroneous suspensions leading to grant recipients reapplying at branch offices.

With the need for swift action to address these issues, the coming weeks will be crucial for SASSA’s reputation and, more importantly, for the millions of children affected by this situation.

Social Issues South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

