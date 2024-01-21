South African Revenue Service Ordered to Honor Wage Agreement

In a significant labor dispute, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has found itself in the spotlight for failing to honor a three-year wage agreement it made with the Public Servants Association (PSA) and the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) in 2019. The agreement necessitated salary increases tied to the consumer price index (CPI) plus an added 2%. Sars dutifully implemented these pay raises for the first two years (2019/20 and 2020/21), but controversially backed out of the 2021/22 increase, despite the CPI standing at 4.4% in April 2021.

Sars' Refusal Sparks Union Discontent

This move sparked significant discord among the unions. Sars' failure to adhere to the agreement for the third year led to the PSA launching legal action in July 2021. The union took the matter to the high court, seeking to have the wage agreement declared binding for Sars and its Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.

Unions Argue Breach of Contract

The PSA argued that Sars' refusal to implement the salary increases amounted to a breach of its employees' contracts. The union demanded that the court order Sars to proceed with the agreed-upon raises.

Court Rules in Favor of Unions

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled in favor of the unions, ordering Sars to follow through with the salary increases. Sars cited the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent limited budget as the reason for its inability to fulfill the agreement. However, the judge dismissed this argument, noting that Sars' financial difficulties existed before the pandemic and could not be considered unforeseen or extraordinary circumstances.

Sars has since withdrawn its appeal against the court's judgment, effectively acknowledging its obligation to honor the wage agreement with the unions. However, the fallout from this labor dispute underscores the ongoing tension between public sector employers and unions over wage agreements, particularly during challenging economic times.