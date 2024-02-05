South African Retail Sector Shows Resilience Amid Economic Hardships

In the face of ongoing economic challenges, South African consumers are exhibiting unexpected resilience and spending power. This is evidenced by the substantial increase in trading densities at shopping malls owned by the retail-focused real estate investment trust, Vukile Property Fund, during the festive season. Trading densities, a measure of turnover per square meter, serve as a significant indicator of consumer spending habits and retail sector health. The recent uptick suggests robust consumer activity at Vukile's properties, providing a glimmer of positivity for the retail sector amidst a struggling economy.

South Africa's economic landscape is currently marred by high unemployment rates and considerable economic pressures. However, Vukile's performance, which suggests a level of consumer resilience, notably contrasts with these broader conditions. This resilience in the retail sector could be attributed to a multitude of factors. Among them are pent-up demand following the COVID-19 lockdowns, traditional festive season spending habits, and potentially an uplift in consumer sentiment.

Festive Season Performance: A Closer Look

Vukile reported brisk sales during the festive period in December compared to November. This indicates a waning momentum of sales associated with Black Friday deals. The company's trading densities rose by 8% year on year in December.

The increase was led primarily by township centres (+13%), followed by rural shopping centres (+7.2%), and then urban shopping centres (+4.5%). This performance showcases the varying consumer spending patterns across different types of retail centres.