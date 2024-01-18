South African Nonprofit Calls for Intensified Efforts to Counter Covid-19 Educational Setbacks

In a significant development, the nonprofit DG Murray Trust (DMGT) has appealed to the basic education department in South Africa, urging them to bolster their efforts in assisting students recover from the academic setbacks induced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Highlighting the direct link between poor reading skills and an increased likelihood of school dropouts, the trust has underlined the urgency and gravity of the situation.

Education in Crisis

The issue of school dropout rates in South Africa has been a long-standing concern for the government. Despite allocating over 6% of the country's GDP towards education - a substantial investment by global standards - the results have been less than satisfactory. The completion rate remains a point of worry, with only 60% of students who enter grade 1 managing to finish their matriculation. This, DMGT emphasizes, is a crisis that needs immediate attention.

Pandemic Exacerbates Learning Losses

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has added a new layer of complexity to this issue. With schooling disrupted and traditional learning environments thrown into disarray, the pandemic has significantly exacerbated learning losses. The trust warns that these losses, if not addressed urgently, could potentially have long-term negative consequences not just for the affected students, but the broader society as well.

A Call to Action

DMGT's call to action comes in the wake of these challenges. The trust has urged the education department to intensify measures that would help students recoup their educational losses, emphasizing the need for strong and effective interventions. The trust also stressed the importance of improving reading skills, given their direct correlation with school completion rates, thereby underlining the need to address this issue with the seriousness it deserves.