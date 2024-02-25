South African Musician Zawadi YaMungu Earns First International Nomination at Lima Awards in Ghana

Imagine the sounds of the umakhweyana, a traditional Zulu musical bow, resonating through the halls of a grand ceremony in Ghana. This image might soon become reality as Zawadi YaMungu, a South African musician deeply rooted in her cultural heritage, steps onto the international stage at the Ladies in Media Awards (Lima) scheduled for March 28 to 30, 2024. Known by her birth name, Nkosingiphile Mpanza, and hailing from Mandeni, KZN, Zawadi's nomination is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of hope for the preservation of African culture through music.

Breaking Boundaries with Ancestral Songs

Despite her significant impact on the music scene in Mzansi, this nomination marks Zawadi's first recognition on such a grand scale. Her acclaim peaked with a mesmerizing rendition of Princess Magogo's songs at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's memorial. Princess Magogo, the late prince's mother, was herself a renowned musician and cultural figure. Through her music, Zawadi does more than entertain; she educates and preserves the rich history of her people. Her roots are deeply embedded in the KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects (KCAP), a nurturing ground for artists committed to making a difference through their art.

A Voice for African Culture on a Global Stage

While the nomination fills Zawadi with joy, it also comes with a tinge of disappointment. "It's bittersweet," she confesses, "to be acknowledged abroad before my own country recognizes my efforts." Yet, her dedication to promoting African culture remains unwavering. Zawadi is also involved in 'Nandi the Musical,' a production that tells the story of King Shaka's mother, showcasing in Durban. This involvement underlines her commitment to using music and theatre as powerful tools for cultural education and preservation.

Preserving Culture Through Art

The significance of Zawadi's nomination extends beyond her individual achievement. It resonates with a broader call for the preservation of cultural heritage through art, a sentiment echoed by Kenya's Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua. During a recent music extravaganza, Gachagua emphasized the importance of artists and musicians in promoting heritage and tradition. "Security agencies will no longer disrupt cultural events," he assured, calling for the development of structures to prevent the distortion of history and culture. In this context, Zawadi's nomination is not just an accolade; it's a testament to the power of music as a custodian of African culture.