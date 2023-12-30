en English
South Africa

South African Music Icon AKA’s Unexpected Death: A Nation Mourns

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:55 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:59 am EST
In a series of harrowing events that have marked South Africa’s year-end news, the tragic death of renowned rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, known to many as K.Ci, has sent shockwaves through the nation. AKA, a towering figure in the South African music scene, was fatally shot in a disturbing incident at a restaurant, leaving fans and the music community reeling.

AKA’s Legacy and Unresolved Future

AKA, beyond being a popular award-winning rapper, was a cultural force, revered for his numerous hit songs and his impact on South African youth and culture. The uncertainty now hangs over the late rapper’s brand, with his mother, Lynn Forbes, opening up about AKA’s will and its implications. She mentioned a potential collaboration with ZazyBoy and the possibility of rekindling some of the business relationships AKA had established.

South Africa’s Year of Tragedy

The rapper’s passing adds to the grim tally of tragic events that have unfolded in South Africa over the past year. The list includes the KwaZakhele massacre, a cholera outbreak, gang wars, a fire at a Free State mine, the death of MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson, a gas explosion in Joburg CBD, a fire at the Usindiso Building, and a shoot-out in Limpopo, among other incidents.

The Incident: AKA’s Untimely Demise

The incident unfolded at a bar on Florida Road, Durban, where paramedics found two victims. AKA, struck multiple times, showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene. The second victim, critically injured, despite advanced life support intervention, succumbed to his injuries on location. The story is still developing, and the music world waits with bated breath for further updates.

South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

