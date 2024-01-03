en English
Social Issues

South African Ministry Warns of Fake Facebook Accounts Impersonating Minister

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:15 am EST
South African Ministry Warns of Fake Facebook Accounts Impersonating Minister

South Africa’s Ministry of Small Business Development has issued a public warning about a series of fraudulent Facebook accounts that are impersonating Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams. These deceptive accounts are exploiting the Minister’s name, profile, and images to scam people, with small business owners being their main target.

The Deception

The fraudulent activities involve soliciting ‘upfront fees’ from individuals under the guise of offering funding or business opportunities. This is a request that neither the Minister nor the department would ever legitimately make. More than 25 such fake accounts have been detected by the ministry, and it has been confirmed that the Minister operates only one authentic Facebook account.

Response and Measures

The ministry has urged any victims of these scams to report the incidents to the police without delay. In a move to curtail these fraudulent activities, the ministry has also reported the fake accounts to Facebook. This warning has been issued to prevent further victimization and to uphold the integrity of the department’s interaction with the public.

Other Instances

Apart from South Africa, similar incidents of identity theft on social media have been reported in other countries. In Nigeria, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) warned government ministries, embassies, and high commissions about fake groups with hidden political motives claiming to be diaspora groups. In Malaysia, former Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad lodged a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over a fake Facebook account using his identity. In India, a fake Facebook account pretending to be of Anand Jain, Jammu Additional Director General of Police, was found to be misusing his identity and making false claims.

Social Issues South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

