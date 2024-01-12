en English
Education

South African Higher Education Minister Clarifies Role in University Fee Setting

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
South African Higher Education Minister Clarifies Role in University Fee Setting

South Africa’s Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, has taken a step back from reports suggesting that he is pushing for increased university fees. In a clarifying move, the Department of Higher Education has explained that it is the university councils’ mandate to set fees, as determined by the Higher Education Act. Contrary to earlier reports, the Minister’s role is limited to offering a guiding framework for fee structure determination.

Unraveling the Misconceptions

In light of the recent reports, it became imperative for Nzimande and the Department of Higher Education to clarify their roles in the fee-setting process. The Department has explicitly stated that the power to make decisions on university fees does not lie with the Minister, but rather with the individual university councils. This statement served as a reminder of the regulations stipulated under the Higher Education Act.

The True Role of the Minister

As the Minister of Higher Education, Nzimande’s role is not to advocate for or against fee increases. Instead, his function is to provide a guiding framework for the determination of fee structures. This guiding framework is intended to ensure equity, financial sustainability, and access to quality education for all South African students.

Addressing the Fallout

This clarification comes in response to a ripple effect caused by reports suggesting that Nzimande was championing higher fees for university tuition and student residences. The Department’s statement aims to put these misconceptions to rest, reaffirming the Department’s and the Minister’s actual roles and limitations in the fee-setting process. It’s a necessary step towards ensuring transparency and maintaining trust in the Department’s mission to provide quality higher education in South Africa.

Education South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

