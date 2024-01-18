en English
Africa

South African Government Urged to Issue Special Permits for Zimbabwean Domestic Workers

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
South African Government Urged to Issue Special Permits for Zimbabwean Domestic Workers

The Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF), a notable advocate for the rights of foreign nationals in South Africa, has called upon the South African government to issue special permits to Zimbabwean domestic workers in the country. This move comes in light of the challenges faced by many Zimbabwean domestic workers who are employed by South African families without proper documentation, often leading to issues with their immigration status, especially during travel back to Zimbabwe for holidays.

Zimbabwean Domestic Workers and their Struggles

ADF spokesperson Ngqabutho Mabhena highlighted the demand for Zimbabwean domestic workers, who are often preferred by the South African middle class due to their acceptance of lower wages compared to documented South African workers. Undocumented workers are usually vulnerable to exploitation and abuse, such as being denied days off or having to adhere to stringent rules imposed by their employers. This predicament of these workers paints a grim picture of their plight and the need for urgent intervention.

Immigration: A Contentious Electoral Issue

The issue of undocumented workers and immigration is expected to become a highly controversial topic in the upcoming South African elections. Various political parties, including the African National Congress (ANC), are likely to face scrutiny over their policies and stance on this matter. The ANC, historically the ruling party, may find itself in a precarious position, needing to balance the rights of foreign nationals and the sentiments of the domestic populace.

A Call for Change

The ADF’s push for special permits for Zimbabwean domestic workers is not merely about legitimizing their employment status but also about ensuring their basic human rights. It’s a call for change that echoes beyond South Africa’s borders, a call that could potentially reshape the narrative around immigration policy and worker rights in the country, setting an example for others to follow.

South Africa
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

