South African Gospel Music Mourns the Loss of Dr. Kenny Makweng

The South African gospel music community is mourning the loss of the revered figure, Dr. Kenny Makweng, a stalwart of the traditional gospel genre. His sudden passing at the age of 51 after a brief illness has left a profound gap in the ZCC gospel music scene, a genre born within the Zion Christian Church (ZCC). Makweng's influence on this genre, the community, and his fellow artists has been poignantly highlighted through the outpouring of tributes, prayers, and condolences.

Legacy of a Gospel Luminary

Makweng's 27-year long recording career was marked by numerous collaborations with other music titans and his groundbreaking work with the Mabopane-based Nkosana and Stocks and Stocks gospel choir, of which he was a founding member. His notable projects include work with Masogana A Kgotso and collaborations with late artists such as Oleseng Shuping and Nana Coyote. These achievements stand as a testament to Makweng's enduring contribution to the gospel music industry.

A Community in Mourning

The loss of Dr. Kenny Makweng was met with a wave of heartfelt tributes from fellow artists, friends, and fans alike. Among them, multi-award-winning gospel artist Dr. Winnie Mashaba expressed her condolences on social media, urging people to celebrate Makweng's life and legacy. The outpouring of grief mirrors the extent of Makweng's impact on the gospel music community and beyond.

Memorial and Final Goodbye

A memorial service has been scheduled at the Akasia Community Hall in Karen Park, Pretoria, expected to be attended by a large gathering of admirers and well-wishers. Family spokesperson, Advocate Mphafolane Koma, confirmed their readiness for the memorial service, which will be held from 12 noon until the early evening. Dr. Kenny Makweng’s final journey will culminate on Sunday in his home province of Mpumalanga, with a funeral service hosted at his home in Digwale, followed by a burial in Keerom.