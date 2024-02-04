South African Farmers Call for Action on Logistics in State of the Nation Address

As South Africa gears up for its annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 8 February, the farming community is calling for the spotlight to fall on the array of logistical challenges hampering the country's agricultural sectors. The farmers’ concerns span across the fruit, wine, and red meat industries, with a resounding plea for more than policy introductions - they demand tangible, swift implementation of reforms.

Theo Boshoff, CEO of Agbiz, has been vocal about the government's past SONAs, which he says have been rich in promises for the business community but lacking in execution. The key issue at hand, he explains, is not the introduction of new policies but the implementation of existing commitments, such as reducing red tape and fostering a conducive environment for business investments.

Boshoff stressed the importance of adhering to the Freight Logistics Roadmap and introducing amendments to the Electricity Regulation Act. These reforms, he believes, are critical to the country's economic stability and growth.

Nicholas Dicey: Highlighting Logistical Challenges in the Fruit Industry

Nicholas Dicey, chairperson of Hortgro, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the logistical hurdles faced by the fruit industry. The Port of Cape Town has emerged as a major bottleneck, with load-shedding, high input costs, and market access issues exacerbating the situation. Despite these challenges, Dicey maintains that the port's logistics issues remain the most pressing, significantly influencing contract fulfilment, job creation, and rural economies.

Christo Conradie from South Africa Wine has also joined the chorus of voices seeking efficient port operations. He underscores the importance of port efficiency in maintaining the industry's reputation and calls for the National Logistics Crisis Committee to take accelerated action. Conradie also advocates for funding to improve the Cape Town Port and incentives to combat load-shedding, such as rebates for farms investing in alternative energy sources.

Rico Basson and James Faber: Voicing Concerns over Tax and Disease Control

Rico Basson, CEO of SA Wine, has raised concerns over potential increases in excise tax and the need for stricter policing of illegal liquor sales. Meanwhile, James Faber, chairperson of the Red Meat Producers' Organisation, has underscored the significance of well-operating ports for the growth of red meat exports and the enforcement of livestock disease control measures to ensure traceability within the industry.