AskCarlaKote's Chicken Feet Deal: Empowering Women and Creating Jobs

In a groundbreaking development, a Western Cape company, AskCarlaKote, has brokered a deal to export a staggering 540 tonnes of chicken feet every month to China. This agreement, facilitated by Wesgro, the Western Cape tourism, trade and investment promotion agency, and Standard Bank, is a monumental stride for the South African delicacy, which enjoys a robust market in the Middle Kingdom.

Empowering Women-Owned Poultry Farms

The deal involves collaboration with female-owned poultry farms in both the Western Cape and Mpumalanga provinces. This partnership not only brings international recognition to these local businesses but also reinforces South Africa's commitment to empowering women in the business sector. It is a significant milestone in fostering gender equality and driving economic growth in the country.

Creating 3,000 New Jobs

The export of this unique delicacy is expected to generate 3,000 new jobs throughout the entire value chain. This indicates a significant positive impact on employment in the region, easing the burden of unemployment and contributing to the overall economic growth of the region.

Optimism for the South African Poultry Industry

Wesgro has expressed optimism about the South African poultry industry's potential for substantial growth. The high demand for chicken feet in China and increasing export opportunities in various markets serve as key indicators of this potential. This development is poised to bolster the regional economy and position South Africa as a significant player in the global poultry industry.