South African Celebrities Share Christmas Celebrations: A Focus on Family and Tradition

Christmas in South Africa was a family-centric festivity, with celebrities taking to social media to share their intimate moments. Nomzamo Mbatha, the esteemed actor and producer, found herself in the company of Oprah Winfrey, generating a generous buzz on Twitter. Her holiday celebration also served as a reminder for her upcoming film ‘The Colour Purple,’ set to release in January 2024.

Embracing Traditions and Creating New Ones

Notable personalities like Ms Cosmo, Nomuzi Mabena, Kriya Gangiah, and Carol Ofori accentuated the importance of familial bonds during the Yuletide season. Ms Cosmo, renowned musician and TV personality, relished in the tradition of Christmas lunch at her aunt’s house – a periodic ritual enabling her to reconnect with seldom-seen relatives. Concurrently, musician Nomuzi Mabena orchestrated the Christmas festivities at her sister’s new home, incorporating festive cooking, decorations, and interactive social media activities, notably TikTok.

Work-Life Balance in the Spotlight

Television and radio personality, Kriya Gangiah, is eagerly anticipating the inauguration of her new venture, Kri8tive Nails, while also cherishing her family time. Carol Ofori, celebrated author and radio personality, relished her Christmas at a resort in northern Kwazulu-Natal with her family. She was seen taking a breather from the usual cooking and gearing up to welcome the New Year alongside her sister’s family in Drakensberg.

A Community that Celebrates Together

Beyond personal celebrations, the festive season also witnessed the launch of a sommelier’s bi-weekly newsletter, puzzles, and an open platform for readers to provide feedback to News24’s public editor. The recent developments underscore how South African celebrities and public figures value the opportunity to connect with their kin during the festive season, fostering a sense of community and shared joy.

