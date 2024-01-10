en English
Business

South African Banks Cleared of Rand Manipulation Charges by Competition Appeal Court

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
South African Banks Cleared of Rand Manipulation Charges by Competition Appeal Court

South Africa’s Competition Appeal Court has issued a ruling, absolving several banks accused of manipulating the value of the South African Rand (ZAR). The landmark case, involving allegations of multiple banks colluding to exploit the ZAR’s price for personal gain, had been a violation of the nation’s competition laws. The accused institutions were suspected of coordinating trading activities, influencing the rand’s value to the detriment of other market participants. This ruling has acquitted some of these financial entities; however, the specifics concerning the cleared banks and the reasoning behind their acquittal was not elaborated in the provided details.

Implications for the Banking Sector

The court’s decision carries significant implications for South Africa’s banking sector and the integrity of its financial markets. The outcome may influence potential penalties and subsequent regulatory actions against the remaining accused banks. It’s crucial to underline that while some banks have received clearance, the case may still be ongoing for others, and additional legal developments could transpire.

The Court’s Verdict and Reactions

The Competition Appeal Court has exonerated all South African banks, with the exception of Investec, in the alleged manipulation of the rand/dollar exchange rate. This ruling overturns the previous verdict from the Competition Tribunal. Although the Competition Commission is still scrutinizing the judgment to determine its subsequent course of action. The court determined that the competition watchdog failed to accumulate sufficient evidence to implicate most of the accused institutions in currency manipulation. It implies that the case against the banks was poorly structured and that establishing collusion among 28 banks over six years was unfeasible.

Impact on Reputation

The verdict also suggests that individual transactions, rather than organized cartel activity, may have been at play. Despite the widespread blame placed on the banks for the rand’s collapse over the last six years by the press and government ministers, industry experts believe the penalties were more about tarnishing the banks’ reputation. For instance, Standard Bank expressed relief over the court’s decision, while Standard Chartered, a multinational bank, was fined, which experts interpret as a move to resolve the case. The ruling suggests that the banks may not have been complicit in currency manipulation, but rather individual traders within the banks. But the case has reinforced the perception that banks are perpetually out to exploit the common man.

Business South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

