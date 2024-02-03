South African Automotive Industry Records 3.8% Drop in Sales, Eyes NEV Stimulus in Upcoming Budget

The South African automotive industry, represented by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), has reported a 3.8% year-on-year decrease in new-vehicle sales for January 2024.

This continues a trend, marking the sixth consecutive month of slipping sales. Passenger vehicle sales took the most significant hit, with a 6.7% drop, while light commercial vehicle sales saw a rise of 2.3%. The decline is attributed to a raft of challenges, including escalating living costs, chaos at the country's ports, a spike in interest rates, and a persistent energy crisis.

Despite the overall downturn, the leading brands on the market remained unaltered, with Toyota, Volkswagen, and Suzuki maintaining their positions at the top. The industry recorded a total of 41,636 registered units, a figure that includes both domestic sales and vehicle exports. However, the export sector also experienced a slight dip, reflecting the weak global economy anticipated for 2024.

Challenges and Anticipation for 2024

With the economic backdrop for 2024 looking uncertain, the industry is faced with a number of challenges. These include sluggish global growth, a bullish inflationary environment, and geopolitical tensions.

Yet amidst these challenges, there is anticipation for the upcoming National Budget Speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on February 21. The industry is particularly keen to hear announcements regarding the regulatory framework for new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Looking Towards the Future with NEVs

Naamsa's NEV Roadmap report from the previous year stressed the need for South Africa to encourage a shift in domestic market demand towards NEVs to facilitate a significant transition to these new models.

The industry is hopeful for potential incentives to be included in the budget that would support the adoption of NEVs, seen as integral to the future of the South African automotive sector. As the world continues to grapple with climate change, the transition to electric vehicles is seen as a necessary step, not just for the automotive industry, but for the planet.