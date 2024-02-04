South African Airways Celebrates 90th Anniversary with Special Offers

In a flurry of jubilation, South African Airways (SAA) is marking two noteworthy milestones this February. This month heralds the 90th year of service for the national airline, a historic event that SAA is celebrating with a grand 90-day series of festivities. These events will feature onboard surprises, giveaways, and discounted fares for passengers, making the skies a little more festive for travelers.

Alongside the 90th anniversary, SAA is also toasting to the 30th anniversary of its distinguished loyalty program, SAA Voyager. This program, a favorite among frequent flyers, allows members to accumulate and utilize miles on travel-related facilities with an expansive network of partners. In honor of this celebration, SAA Voyager is offering its members bonus miles on SAA flights, adding a delightful twist for the program's dedicated members.

Special Offers and Promotions

As part of the anniversary celebrations, SAA is providing up to a 50% discount on many of its flights. This celebratory gesture offers passengers the opportunity to win an SAA model aircraft, adding an extra dash of excitement to their travel experience. These promotional fares, available for flights booked and paid for by February 14, 2024, form the cornerstone of the airline's anniversary celebration.

The announcement concurs with the 'month of love', encouraging travelers to take advantage of the special fares to celebrate their love of flying. These offers extend to both domestic and international destinations in SAA's route network, opening up a world of possibilities for travel enthusiasts.