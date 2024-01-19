South African Academics Receive Grant to Develop Electric Vehicle Powertrain Module

Today, two eminent academics, Dr Tabbi Wilberforce Awotwe and Dr Ernest Kamavuako from the Department of Engineering, have been awarded a prestigious grant from the Royal Academy of Engineering Higher Education Partnerships in sub-Saharan Africa (HEP SSA). Their goal is to develop an innovative module on electric vehicle powertrains for engineering students in South Africa. This initiative emerges in response to the critical need for decarbonization in the automotive industry and aligns with South Africa's ambitious goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as outlined in its Low-Emission Development Strategy.

Aiming to Bridge the Skill Gap

Directed by Tshwane University of Technology and in partnership with other South African universities, the project's primary objective is to redevelop the curriculum to bridge the skill gap in the automotive industry. The grant-funded scheme is also committed to enhancing gender diversity by providing industrial networking opportunities to all students. The project will also organize visits to senior high schools to inspire and support the next generation of female engineers.

Focused Multidisciplinary Curriculum

With a focus on intelligent, low, and ultra-low emission vehicles, the multidisciplinary curriculum will be designed in collaboration with the industry partner Naamsa, the Automotive Business Council in South Africa. Over the next year, Dr Awotwe and Dr Kamavuako will collaborate with representatives across partner institutions to introduce an effective learning and teaching framework. They will also engage students in various activities and gather feedback to assess the project's success.

Commitment to Decarbonization in South Africa

This project exemplifies South Africa's commitment to decarbonization and aligns with other initiatives in the country, such as the USAID/Power Africa Women in the Just Energy Transition (JET) Program 2024 and the world's largest solar battery to address electricity shortages. These efforts not only underscore the importance of green technologies but also highlight the country's resolve to foster a low-emission and climate-resilient future.