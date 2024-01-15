en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

South Africa to Spotlight Investment Potential at WEF; Calls for Auditing of Grant Payments Surge

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
South Africa to Spotlight Investment Potential at WEF; Calls for Auditing of Grant Payments Surge

South Africa stands poised to showcase its investment opportunities at the World Economic Forum (WEF), aiming to persuade global stakeholders of its allure as an investment hotspot. This move is pivotal as the nation struggles to invigorate its economy and allure foreign investment amidst a myriad of challenges. Simultaneously, the call for the government to audit grant payments escalates. The impetus behind this scrutiny lies in the quest for transparency and appropriate fund allocation, integral to social support programs.

South Africa’s Pitch at the World Economic Forum

The discussions around South Africa’s investment potential and its drive to secure foreign investment featured an array of guests, including business leader Kuseni Dlamini and political analyst Sanusha Naidu. Amidst a challenging economic environment, South Africa is striving to ensure its position on the global stage as a worthy investment destination.

Increasing Calls for Transparency in Grant Payments

Alongside the investment dialogue, the demand for auditing grant payments has intensified. Democratic Alliance representative Bridget Masango and Dr. Chris Van Straten from International SOS have been vocal in this arena. This scrutiny is necessitated by the need to ensure that funds, integral for social support programs, are appropriately allocated and that there is complete transparency in the process.

Upcoming Budget: A Difficult Balancing Act

Meanwhile, South Africa’s finance minister, Enoch Godongwana, has cautioned that the upcoming budget set to be tabled in late February will be a ‘difficult one’. The nation’s ability to service its burgeoning debt remains a formidable task. More details on the National Treasury’s strategies to tackle the spiraling debt will be announced during the budget session.

0
Business Economy South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
17 seconds ago
EMEA's M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024
In the volatile world of economics, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region witnessed an unexpected dip in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the first quarter of 2023. This was followed by a slowdown in the latter half of the year, despite a vibrant second quarter. Yet the optimism remains undeterred for the
EMEA's M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024
Asda Reduces Baby Formula Prices and Eases Voucher Policies to Assist Families Amid Cost of Living Crisis
46 seconds ago
Asda Reduces Baby Formula Prices and Eases Voucher Policies to Assist Families Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Nucor's Groundbreaking Initiative: A New Era in Sustainable Steel Production
54 seconds ago
Nucor's Groundbreaking Initiative: A New Era in Sustainable Steel Production
Chemtrade's 2024 Guidance: Investing in Growth and Increasing Distribution
25 seconds ago
Chemtrade's 2024 Guidance: Investing in Growth and Increasing Distribution
Indonesia's Financial Services Authority Tightens Capital Regulations for Regional Banks
35 seconds ago
Indonesia's Financial Services Authority Tightens Capital Regulations for Regional Banks
McHenry County Calls for Qualifications for Renovation of Public Health Facility
46 seconds ago
McHenry County Calls for Qualifications for Renovation of Public Health Facility
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tenure: A Critique
9 seconds
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tenure: A Critique
Ginkgo Bioworks and Illumina Collaborate to Bolster Global Biosecurity
9 seconds
Ginkgo Bioworks and Illumina Collaborate to Bolster Global Biosecurity
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
11 seconds
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
29 seconds
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
40 seconds
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
1 min
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
1 min
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
1 min
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
1 min
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
44 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
53 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
54 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app