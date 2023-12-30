en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

South Africa Takes Israel to ICJ Over Alleged Genocide in Gaza

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:08 am EST
South Africa Takes Israel to ICJ Over Alleged Genocide in Gaza

In a significant legal move, South Africa has approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel, accusing it of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The application alleges that Israel has violated its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. South Africa has requested the ICJ to indicate provisional measures to protect the rights of Palestinian people and ensure Israel’s compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

South Africa’s Stand

South Africa’s reference of Israel to the ICJ has been welcomed by activists and advocacy groups within the country. They emphasize the urgency of the situation and the pressing need for justice for Palestine. However, a section of critics argue that South Africa should resort to more meaningful actions, such as severing diplomatic ties and imposing boycotts, divestments, and sanctions.

The ICJ’s Role and Challenges

The Genocide Convention allows any state party to bring a case against another to the ICJ, even if it has no direct link to the conflict. In this context, South Africa’s call for provisional measures, including a ceasefire, is significant. The International Criminal Court (ICC) is already investigating possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by both Hamas and Israel. Enforcement of the ICJ’s provisional measures, which are legally binding, remains a challenge.

Israel’s Response and Implications

Israel has vehemently rejected the case, terming it a ‘blood libel’ and lacking factual and legal basis. The case underscores the sharp downturn in relations between South Africa and Israel since the October 7 Hamas attack. Despite historical affinity with Palestine, relations between the two countries have plummeted amid the Gaza war. The ICJ is yet to confirm proceedings concerning the alleged violations of Israel’s obligations under the Genocide Convention.

0
International Relations Newsroom South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Prof Dire Tladi's Commentary on ICJ Operations Sparks Interest

By Israel Ojoko

Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice

By Olalekan Adigun

U.S. Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Russia's Most Extensive Air Assault

By Israel Ojoko

Egypt Steps in to Mediate as Israel-Gaza Conflict Enters 12th Week ...
@Egypt · 10 mins
Egypt Steps in to Mediate as Israel-Gaza Conflict Enters 12th Week ...
heart comment 0
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice

By Nimrah Khatoon

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
Biden-Xi Meeting: A Crucial Juncture in Global Politics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Biden-Xi Meeting: A Crucial Juncture in Global Politics
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup

By Salman Khan

Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics

By Waqas Arain

2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
3 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
3 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
4 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
4 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
6 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
7 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
9 mins
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
10 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
12 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
4 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app