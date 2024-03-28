South Africa Intensifies Road Safety Efforts Across Provinces for Easter Weekend

As Easter weekend approaches, South Africa ramps up its road safety measures with integrated operations on national roads, led by traffic authorities and law enforcement agencies. Sello Lehari, North West MEC for Transport and Community Safety, spearheads operations to bolster visibility and compliance among road users, emphasizing caution due to expected high traffic volumes and adverse weather conditions.

Strategic Enforcement and Awareness Campaigns

In Gauteng, stern warnings are issued against drunk driving, with the MEC for Roads and Transport initiating awareness campaigns. Enhanced police presence and vehicle inspections aim to prevent road accidents on major routes frequented by holidaymakers and pilgrims. The Eastern Cape sees similar actions, focusing on vehicle checkpoints to enforce roadworthiness and combat driving under the influence.

Zero Tolerance and Public Safety

Bheki Cele, Deputy Director of law enforcement in Nelson Mandela Bay, emphasizes a no-compromise stance on violations such as unroadworthy vehicles and speeding. In the Western Cape, traffic authorities conduct thorough vehicle and driver fitness checks, urging motorists to adhere to road safety rules to ensure a crash-free holiday period.

Collaborative Efforts for a Safer Holiday

These operations are part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety during one of the busiest travel times in South Africa. By prioritizing visibility, compliance, and public awareness, authorities aim to reduce road accidents and ensure a safe Easter weekend for all road users. The collective effort underscores the importance of responsible driving and adherence to road safety regulations.