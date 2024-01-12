en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

South Africa Initiates Legal Action Against Israel at the International Court of Justice

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
South Africa Initiates Legal Action Against Israel at the International Court of Justice

In an unprecedented move, South Africa has taken Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians. This significant step, a landmark in South Africa’s foreign policy, serves as a reflection of its stance on international legal matters and human rights issues.

South Africa Takes a Stand

South Africa has pleaded with the United Nations’ top court to order an immediate halt to Israeli military operations in Gaza. The case, one of the most significant ever heard in an international court, goes to the core of one of the world’s most intractable conflicts. South Africa is seeking preliminary orders to compel Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza, drawing comparisons to its struggle against apartheid.

Accusations and Reactions

Israel has vehemently rejected the accusations as baseless, arguing that it is following international law in its military operations. However, South Africa insisted on presenting evidence of a pattern of conduct and related intention that amounts to a plausible claim of genocidal acts. The Nelson Mandela Foundation extended support to the South African legal team, further highlighting the international attention and support this case has garnered.

Implications for the Future

While the ICJ cannot prosecute individuals for crimes such as genocide, its opinions carry weight with the UN and other international institutions. A decision on South Africa’s request for provisional measures will probably take weeks, and a full judgment could take years. This case underscores South Africa’s commitment to legal resolutions of conflicts and support for the global legal order. The outcomes could have widespread implications for international relations and the enforcement of international law.

0
International Relations Law South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
3 mins ago
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities Over Arms Transfers with North Korea
In a significant move aimed at curbing North Korea’s military advancements, the United States has imposed sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual. These sanctions are a response to their alleged involvement in arms transfers with North Korea, a move believed to have violated United Nations Security Council resolutions. These resolutions are part of
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian Entities Over Arms Transfers with North Korea
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
28 mins ago
Somalia's President Mohamud Engages in Crucial Dialogue with UN Secretary-General
Jugmeet Kaur Bali: A Beacon of Hope for Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir
35 mins ago
Jugmeet Kaur Bali: A Beacon of Hope for Minorities in Jammu and Kashmir
China Expands Modernization Support to the Global South in 2024
20 mins ago
China Expands Modernization Support to the Global South in 2024
Natalie Portman and John Krasinski to Lead in Guy Ritchie's 'Fountain of Youth'
21 mins ago
Natalie Portman and John Krasinski to Lead in Guy Ritchie's 'Fountain of Youth'
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
23 mins ago
The Geopolitical Drama Behind Pakistan's Release of Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
4 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
5 mins
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
5 mins
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
5 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Evasion Charges Amidst Political Turmoil
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
6 mins
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach: A Journey from Excessive Drinking to Dry January
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
8 mins
Daniel Berger Announces Return to PGA Tour at American Express Event
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
12 mins
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
12 mins
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
13 mins
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app