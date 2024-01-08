en English
South Africa Honours Legendary Photojournalist Dr. Peter Magubane

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
South Africa Honours Legendary Photojournalist Dr. Peter Magubane

South Africa bid an emotional farewell to the legendary photojournalist, Dr. Peter Magubane, in a memorial service held at Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto on 8 January 2024. Dr. Magubane, who passed away on New Year’s Day, left behind an indelible legacy through his lens, chronicling the harsh realities of apartheid and influencing social change.

Saluting a Stalwart

Dr. Magubane’s photography bore witness to the suffering, struggle, and courage of his fellow South Africans under apartheid. His images, fraught with raw emotion, captured the world’s attention, making the global community acutely aware of the brutalities of racial oppression. The memorial service was a testament to his resilience, bravery, and unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

The Man Behind the Lens

Dr. Magubane’s life was marked by exceptional courage and dedication to his craft. His work was not without risk; he was jailed and banned from working for five years, and his son, Charles, also a photographer, was tragically murdered in 1992. Yet, he remained steadfast in his mission, earning him respect and recognition, both nationally and internationally.

Remembering a Legacy

As mourners, including family members, friends, colleagues, activists, and government officials, gathered to remember Dr. Magubane, they paid tribute to his remarkable life and contributions. Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, Deputy Sports Minister Nocawe Noncedo, and International Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor were among the dignitaries present. President Cyril Ramaphosa accorded him a Special Provincial Funeral, underlining the nation’s deep appreciation for his work.

Dr. Peter Magubane’s legacy continues to inspire future generations of photographers and activists. His life and work serve as enduring reminders of the power of truth, the necessity of courage, and the transformative impact of art.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

