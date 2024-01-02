en English
South Africa

South Africa Braces for Severe Weather: Echoes of Recent Disasters

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:59 pm EST
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level two warning for parts of the North West region, portending severe thunderstorms, heavy rains, hail, and potentially damaging winds. This alert is a stark reminder of the recent Ladysmith floods that claimed six lives, underscoring the destructive power of these natural disasters. Lehlohonolo Thobela, a representative from the SA Weather Service, provided this information during a briefing with eNCA.

Flashback to Recent Disasters

The warning brings with it echoes of the recent catastrophe in KwaZulu-Natal, where disruptive rain led to severe flooding, resulting in the deaths of 22 people and leaving 13 still missing. Post-disaster, the South African Weather Service had issued a level 4 weather warning, the highest in its scale. The Democratic Alliance (DA) blamed the KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) for their alleged failure to implement effective contingency measures. Cogta, on the other hand, refuted these allegations and instead launched a disaster management awareness campaign.

Concerns Over Further Rainfall

While rescue efforts continue for those missing in the KwaZulu-Natal floods, apprehension mounts as forecasts predict further thunderstorms and additional rainfall. The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department expressed concerns about more inclement weather, including a level two severe thunderstorm expected in the province. As the potential for widespread damage to buildings, roads, and bridges looms, residents are urged to heed weather warnings seriously.

The Economic Impact of Natural Disasters

The economic implications of these disasters cannot be understated. The April 2022 floods in KwaZulu-Natal took the lives of more than 400 people and cost the economy billions of rands due to infrastructure damage. As the country grapples with the aftermath of these disasters, the latest weather warning serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for robust disaster management strategies.

South Africa Weather
With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

