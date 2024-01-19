South Africa at the World Economic Forum: Strategies, Strengths, and Challenges

The World Economic Forum (WEF), an esteemed international institution committed to shaping global, regional, and industry agendas, is once again upon us. This year, the spotlight is on South Africa and its ability to effectively market itself on this global stage. With the country's participation being crucial to attracting investment, forming strategic partnerships, and showcasing its economic and social landscapes, the stakes have never been higher.

Preparations and Projections

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana recently hosted a pre-WEF breakfast with business leaders, underscoring the importance of the forum for South Africa. However, the South African government's strategy at the WEF is expected to be influenced by its case filed with the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocidal acts against the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza. This international legal entanglement may potentially impact the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) by the US Congress in 2025. Despite this, Godongwana has downplayed the likelihood of an early decision to tap into a 497 billion-rand ($26.5 billion) contingency fund held by the country's central bank.

Rebuilding Trust, Addressing Challenges

As Bonang Mohale, former president of Business Unity South Africa, articulated, over 2,800 leaders, 60 heads of state, and 40 foreign ministers are attending the WEF. The forum is focusing on rebuilding trust and addressing global challenges, including geopolitical tensions, economic policies, climate change, and the role of artificial intelligence in driving the economy. South Africa is expected to form strategic partnerships with international organizations and companies, creating resilience and promoting economic inclusivity.

Political Uncertainty and Economic Forecast

President Cyril Ramaphosa has skipped the annual meeting of world leaders at the WEF for the second year in a row, citing intensified power cuts in South Africa as his reason. His absence has sparked speculation that it is due to an upcoming election year amid declining popularity and a struggling economy. The country's GDP is forecasted to come out below 1% in 2023, primarily due to the energy crisis and logistics challenges. Despite an ambitious investment drive, equity and bond markets have come under pressure as investors have sold their holdings. Finance Minister Godongwana, however, has reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to structural reforms aimed at fostering economic growth and competitiveness.