en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

South Africa Announces Significant Decrease in Fuel Prices

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:17 pm EST
South Africa Announces Significant Decrease in Fuel Prices

In an announcement that promises relief for South African motorists, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has declared a substantial decrease in fuel prices, effective from midnight tonight. The reduction includes a 62 cents per liter drop for 93-unleaded petrol, 76 cents per liter for 95-unleaded petrol, diesel by R1.26 per liter for 0.005% sulphur and R1.18 per liter for 0.05% sulphur, and illuminating paraffin by R1.24 per liter.

Fuel Price Decrease: Factors at Play

This decision, set to bring a wave of respite for the public, can be attributed to a variety of factors. Key among them is a decrease in the average price of Brent Crude oil from $82.62 to $77.35 and lower average international product prices of petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin. Other elements considered include the depreciation of the Rand against the dollar, an increase in the price of liquified petroleum gas due to higher freight costs, the Slate Levy, and the octane differential between 95 and 93 petrol grades.

Automobile Association’s Perspective

The Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa, which had previously predicted the price decrease based on unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund, has voiced concern over the overall high fuel prices despite the decrease. It emphasized the need for a sustainable solution to mitigate rising fuel costs and has called on the government for a transparent review of the fuel pricing structure. While the current reductions offer a breather, the AA warns that petrol prices are still set to remain higher than they were in January 2023.

Impact on Consumers

The impact of these changes on the consumers will be significant. Not only will it ease the pressure on motorists’ wallets, but it could also have far-reaching effects on the economy at large, considering the pivotal role fuel prices play in the cost of goods and services. Despite the light-hearted jest about the relief cheaper illuminating paraffin may provide for those with constipation, the news underscores the gravity of fuel price fluctuations on everyday life.

0
Business Energy South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EEC Set for Transformation into Major Business Hub and Smart City

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Commences with High Activity in Bond Market

By Olalekan Adigun

Permian Resources Corp: A Dance of Numbers Amidst Market Volatility

By Wojciech Zylm

Aftermath of HyLife Plant Closure: A Town in Waiting

By Nimrah Khatoon

Maine's Rural Municipalities Look to FEMA Grant for Code Enforcement S ...
@Business · 40 seconds
Maine's Rural Municipalities Look to FEMA Grant for Code Enforcement S ...
heart comment 0
WingStand by Jefferson’s Closes State Line Location, Eyes New Site

By Wojciech Zylm

WingStand by Jefferson's Closes State Line Location, Eyes New Site
On Holding AG Shows Resilience amid Stock Price Decrease

By Muhammad Jawad

On Holding AG Shows Resilience amid Stock Price Decrease
Revfin Raises $14M in Series B Funding to Boost its EV Loan Services

By Dil Bar Irshad

Revfin Raises $14M in Series B Funding to Boost its EV Loan Services
Orgill Announces Strategic Partnerships, Expands Product Range with Simpson Strong-Tie

By Ebenezer Mensah

Orgill Announces Strategic Partnerships, Expands Product Range with Simpson Strong-Tie
Latest Headlines
World News
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
10 seconds
The Essential Role of Rabies Vaccination in Canine Healthcare
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
27 seconds
NBC4's Annual Blood Give-In Aims to Counter Winter Donation Slump
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
33 seconds
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
34 seconds
Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry Rings in New Year with a Call for Dedication and Unity
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
37 seconds
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
38 seconds
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
42 seconds
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
Glencoe Residents Brace for Fee and Tax Hikes in 2024
44 seconds
Glencoe Residents Brace for Fee and Tax Hikes in 2024
Green Bay Packers Unveil Finalists for FAN Hall of Fame: Fans to Decide the 26th Member
45 seconds
Green Bay Packers Unveil Finalists for FAN Hall of Fame: Fans to Decide the 26th Member
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
31 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app