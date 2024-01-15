en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

South Africa Allocates R3.8 Billion to Support ‘Missing Middle’ Students

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:16 am EST
South Africa Allocates R3.8 Billion to Support ‘Missing Middle’ Students

In an ambitious move to address the educational disparity in South Africa, the government has allocated a substantial budget of R3.8 billion to support the ‘missing middle’—students caught in the financial gap, too affluent for government assistance but too indigent to afford tertiary education. This initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving access to higher education, thereby fostering a more educated workforce and mitigating economic inequalities.

The ‘Missing Middle’ Funding Model

Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, unveiled the comprehensive funding model aimed at students from households with an income exceeding R350,000. The funding, provided as loans, aims to bridge the financial gap faced by these students. The plan includes both TVET and university students, and spans undergraduate and postgraduate studies, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programmes.

NSFAS Controversy and New Leadership

Amidst the funding announcement, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) faces allegations of fraud, prompting the temporary appointment of Professor Lourens Van Staden as acting chairperson. The controversy comes on the heels of NSFAS’s decision to appoint service providers to disburse funds directly to students—a move that drew severe criticism and led to calls for Nzimande’s resignation.

Funding Details and Eligibility

The R3.8 billion loan scheme will cater to students from families earning between R350,000 and R600,000 annually. The provision extends to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses and will be disbursed by the National Skills Fund and Setas. Moreover, up to 50% of the loan could be transformed into a bursary for high-performing students. The scheme, which will benefit 47% of the estimated 68,446 students in this category for the 2024 academic year, mandates a 60% pass rate on average, with a 50% reduction on the loan for those achieving 70% or higher.

While this initiative is a significant step towards empowering the ‘missing middle’ with educational opportunities, it also raises concerns about the potential for increased student debt. The specifics of loan repayment conditions remain to be clarified, leaving room for debate on the effectiveness of this scheme.

0
Education South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
8 mins ago
Unmasking the Underbelly of Academia: A Lecturer's Stand Against Sexual Misconduct
In the hallowed halls of academia, a recent incident has sparked a significant uproar. Dr. Musenero, a well-respected lecturer, has pointedly addressed the rampant issue of sexual misconduct committed by some university lecturers. Drawing attention to the misuse of authority and power dynamics within educational institutions, she shed light on an alarming trend that is
Unmasking the Underbelly of Academia: A Lecturer's Stand Against Sexual Misconduct
North Coast Flight School: Soaring High in Aviation Education
60 mins ago
North Coast Flight School: Soaring High in Aviation Education
Miss Alabama Brianna Burrell Shines at Miss America 2024 Competition
1 hour ago
Miss Alabama Brianna Burrell Shines at Miss America 2024 Competition
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
21 mins ago
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Allegations of Physical Assault at Wheatbelt School Triggers Police Investigation
21 mins ago
Allegations of Physical Assault at Wheatbelt School Triggers Police Investigation
Bill Nye Discusses the Challenges and Future of AI at CNBC Summit
22 mins ago
Bill Nye Discusses the Challenges and Future of AI at CNBC Summit
Latest Headlines
World News
YouGov Poll Predicts Potential Losses for UK Conservative Party
59 seconds
YouGov Poll Predicts Potential Losses for UK Conservative Party
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
10 mins
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
16 mins
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
21 mins
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
21 mins
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
22 mins
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
23 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
23 mins
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
24 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app