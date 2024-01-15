South Africa Allocates R3.8 Billion to Support ‘Missing Middle’ Students

In an ambitious move to address the educational disparity in South Africa, the government has allocated a substantial budget of R3.8 billion to support the ‘missing middle’—students caught in the financial gap, too affluent for government assistance but too indigent to afford tertiary education. This initiative is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving access to higher education, thereby fostering a more educated workforce and mitigating economic inequalities.

The ‘Missing Middle’ Funding Model

Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, unveiled the comprehensive funding model aimed at students from households with an income exceeding R350,000. The funding, provided as loans, aims to bridge the financial gap faced by these students. The plan includes both TVET and university students, and spans undergraduate and postgraduate studies, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programmes.

NSFAS Controversy and New Leadership

Amidst the funding announcement, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) faces allegations of fraud, prompting the temporary appointment of Professor Lourens Van Staden as acting chairperson. The controversy comes on the heels of NSFAS’s decision to appoint service providers to disburse funds directly to students—a move that drew severe criticism and led to calls for Nzimande’s resignation.

Funding Details and Eligibility

The R3.8 billion loan scheme will cater to students from families earning between R350,000 and R600,000 annually. The provision extends to both undergraduate and postgraduate courses and will be disbursed by the National Skills Fund and Setas. Moreover, up to 50% of the loan could be transformed into a bursary for high-performing students. The scheme, which will benefit 47% of the estimated 68,446 students in this category for the 2024 academic year, mandates a 60% pass rate on average, with a 50% reduction on the loan for those achieving 70% or higher.

While this initiative is a significant step towards empowering the ‘missing middle’ with educational opportunities, it also raises concerns about the potential for increased student debt. The specifics of loan repayment conditions remain to be clarified, leaving room for debate on the effectiveness of this scheme.