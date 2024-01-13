en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks Intervention from ICJ

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks Intervention from ICJ

In a significant escalation in the international legal arena, South Africa has formally accused Israel of committing genocide and sought immediate cessation of its military operations through the International Court of Justice (ICJ). This move underscores the heightened tensions and the complex nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with countries around the world having varying stances on the issue.

South Africa Leverages International Law

South Africa’s action signifies its commitment to legal avenues for resolving international disputes, highlighting the role of international legal institutions in maintaining global order. By bringing the matter before the ICJ, the South African government attempts to address what it perceives as grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. This serious legal move could potentially reshape international relations and the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

Israel Counters Accusations

Israel, on the other hand, has accused South Africa of presenting a distorted view of the hostilities in Gaza. It maintains that the responsibility for many Palestinian civilian deaths and destruction of buildings lies with Hamas. Furthermore, Israel’s legal team disputed South Africa’s claim of intent to commit genocide by its political and military leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Case Progress and Potential Implications

The ICJ is yet to decide on granting provisional measures, and the full case is likely to span years. The court is currently considering whether Israel is indeed committing genocide in Gaza, with a final ruling expected to take a considerable amount of time. Should the court rule in favor of South Africa, it could mark a significant milestone in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian dispute and potentially alter the dynamics of international politics.

0
International Affairs Israel South Africa
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
18 mins ago
Palestinian Activists Rally in Support of South African Legal Team at The Hague
In a poignant display of solidarity and recognition, Palestinian activists convened at the iconic Peace Palace in The Hague, expressing gratitude and support towards the South African legal team. This team, known for its unwavering commitment, has been tirelessly working to hold Israel accountable for its alleged indiscretions. The gathering, marked by fervor and deep
Palestinian Activists Rally in Support of South African Legal Team at The Hague
Irish Party Urges Boycott of St Patrick's Day Visits to US
53 mins ago
Irish Party Urges Boycott of St Patrick's Day Visits to US
Palestinian Activists Laud South African Legal Team Outside The Hague's Peace Palace
2 hours ago
Palestinian Activists Laud South African Legal Team Outside The Hague's Peace Palace
Uganda Prepares for Traffic Disruptions Ahead of Global Summits
20 mins ago
Uganda Prepares for Traffic Disruptions Ahead of Global Summits
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
28 mins ago
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Trade Laws
39 mins ago
Crowell & Moring's International Trade Group: Navigating the Evolving Landscape of Trade Laws
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
47 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
52 seconds
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in 'INDIA' Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections
55 seconds
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in 'INDIA' Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
3 mins
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
3 mins
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
4 mins
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
5 mins
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
7 mins
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
7 mins
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
23 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
30 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app