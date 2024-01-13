en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Affairs

South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at ICJ, Calls for Halt to Military Operations

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at ICJ, Calls for Halt to Military Operations

In a historic development at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa has officially accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians and has called for an immediate cessation of Israeli military operations in Gaza. This marked escalation in the international response to Israel’s actions signals a significant shift in the global political landscape.

South Africa’s Bold Move at ICJ

South African lawyers presented the argument that the recent Gaza conflict is not an isolated event but rather a part of an extensive history of Israeli oppression against Palestinians. This case, heard in The Hague, has garnered considerable global attention and has seen Israeli leaders unusually engaging with the court in an effort to defend their international reputation.

Arguments and Counterarguments at the ICJ

The legal proceedings provided a comprehensive overview of the accusations and rebuttals from both South Africa and Israel. South Africa accused Israel of committing genocidal acts in Gaza, while Israel defended its position asserting that the blame for civilian casualties and destruction in Gaza should be attributed to Hamas. South Africa is seeking preliminary orders demanding Israel to cease its military campaign in Gaza, with the full case likely to span several years.

International Implications and Reactions

South Africa’s stance on the issue has received both praise and criticism internationally. The case has stirred up intense emotions globally, as it challenges the core of Israeli identity and its establishment as a Jewish state. It also touches upon one of the world’s most enduring conflicts. There is a broad spectrum of international reactions, ranging from support for South Africa’s stance to dismissive attitudes. The court’s decision on provisional measures could potentially set a precedent for future interventions in similar international conflicts.

0
International Affairs Israel South Africa
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Affairs

See more
1 hour ago
Uganda to Host Non-Aligned Movement Summit in 2024
In a significant diplomatic move, Uganda is gearing up to host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in 2024, a landmark event that stands testament to the nation’s commitment to active participation in the global community. This announcement comes from Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, who underscored the profound implications of the summit as a platform for
Uganda to Host Non-Aligned Movement Summit in 2024
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks Intervention from ICJ
2 hours ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks Intervention from ICJ
Palestinian Activists Rally in Support of South African Legal Team at The Hague
3 hours ago
Palestinian Activists Rally in Support of South African Legal Team at The Hague
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
1 hour ago
Uganda Prepares for a Packed Weekend: FUFA Women Super League and International Summits
Lobsang Sangay Highlights Unabated Repression in Tibet Amidst Global Distraction
2 hours ago
Lobsang Sangay Highlights Unabated Repression in Tibet Amidst Global Distraction
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and the Red Sea: Global Implications
2 hours ago
Escalation of Conflict in the Middle East and the Red Sea: Global Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rise of Home Saunas and Ice Baths Among Executives: A Deeper Look
2 mins
The Rise of Home Saunas and Ice Baths Among Executives: A Deeper Look
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks International Justice
3 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide, Seeks International Justice
Emergency Wards Set Up Across Hyderabad Hospitals in Response to New COVID Variant JN.1
5 mins
Emergency Wards Set Up Across Hyderabad Hospitals in Response to New COVID Variant JN.1
Islamabad High Court Sets Feb 13 Deadline for Recovery of Missing Baloch Students
5 mins
Islamabad High Court Sets Feb 13 Deadline for Recovery of Missing Baloch Students
Chief Bokang Ramotena's Disrespectful Remarks Stir Debate on Public Figures' Conduct
6 mins
Chief Bokang Ramotena's Disrespectful Remarks Stir Debate on Public Figures' Conduct
Prasidh Krishna's Injury: Cloud of Uncertainty over Upcoming Test Series with England
6 mins
Prasidh Krishna's Injury: Cloud of Uncertainty over Upcoming Test Series with England
Xavi Hernandez Reveals Barcelona's Strategy Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Final
6 mins
Xavi Hernandez Reveals Barcelona's Strategy Ahead of Spanish Super Cup Final
Cornelius Mweetwa Foresees More Challenges for Zambia's Opposition in 2024
6 mins
Cornelius Mweetwa Foresees More Challenges for Zambia's Opposition in 2024
Asia All-Stars Clinch Victory in B.League All-Star Game; Australia Wins Cricket World Cup
6 mins
Asia All-Stars Clinch Victory in B.League All-Star Game; Australia Wins Cricket World Cup
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app