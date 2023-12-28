Somizi Mhlongo’s Personal Milestone with ‘Sarafina!’: A Tribute to His Legacy

Somizi Mhlongo, a celebrated South African actor and playwright, recently revealed a poignant moment from his personal and professional journey during an interview. The actor disclosed that his parents, the acclaimed actors Mary Twala and Ndaba Mhlongo, were in New York when they received news of his inclusion in the production of ‘Sarafina!’.

The Legacy of ‘Sarafina!’

‘Sarafina!’, a South African musical that addresses the 1976 Soweto Uprising and the broader apartheid struggle, has gained international acclaim and serves as a significant cultural touchstone in South Africa. The narrative’s global reach and influence are evident in the fact that Mhlongo’s parents were in New York when they learned of their son’s participation.

Carrying Forward a Legacy

Mhlongo’s involvement in ‘Sarafina!’ was not just a personal triumph, but a significant point in his career, considering his parents’ legacy in the South African entertainment industry. His performance in the production further cemented his place in the industry, while simultaneously honouring the contributions of his parents, Mary Twala and Ndaba Mhlongo, both of whom have left an indelible mark on South African theatre and cinema.

A Moment of Reflection

In a recent Instagram post, Mhlongo shared a screengrab of a heartfelt message he sent to Mbongeni Ngema, the playwright and composer behind ‘Sarafina!’. The post was a tribute to the revered artist, expressing Mhlongo’s deep admiration for Ngema. The actor’s revelation has sparked a wave of tributes from other actors and artists in the industry, further testament to the lasting impact of ‘Sarafina!’ on South African culture and beyond.