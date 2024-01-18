SOFTSWISS Acquires Majority Stake in Turfsport, Expanding into African Market

SOFTSWISS, a preeminent technology company in the iGaming industry, has made a strategic expansion move by acquiring a majority stake in Turfsport, a top South African provider of multichannel wagering software for sports, horse racing, and lotto. This acquisition is a significant part of SOFTSWISS’s broader goal to extend its international presence and bolster its product portfolio.

SOFTSWISS Enters African Market

This acquisition marks SOFTSWISS’s entry into the African market. The company’s initiative to acquire Turfsport, a firm recognized as a market leader in South Africa with over 100 local installations and more than 40 deployments in other African countries, Latin America, and additional emerging markets, is a testament to its growth strategy. The total number of bets placed annually by all Turfsport clients across various platforms surpasses 1.5 billion, indicating the firm’s significant market footprint.

Co-CEO Views Acquisition as Swift Strategy

Andrey Starovoitov, co-chief executive at SOFTSWISS, perceives the acquisition as a rapid and effective strategy for entering new markets. He considers this particular agreement to be a monumental advancement in the company’s broader expansion into South Africa and the African continent. Starovoitov also identifies the region as a potential global focal point, following Latin America.

Turfsport Expects Innovation and Quick Response

Christian Neuberger, CEO of Turfsport, believes that the partnership with an international player like SOFTSWISS complements Turfsport’s strong brand and will assist the company in innovating and responding quickly to the escalating demands of the iGaming industry. Although financial details about the deal remain undisclosed, the acquisition is aimed at catering to the specific needs of the regional market.