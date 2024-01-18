en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SOFTSWISS Acquires Majority Stake in Turfsport, Expanding into African Market

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
SOFTSWISS Acquires Majority Stake in Turfsport, Expanding into African Market

SOFTSWISS, a preeminent technology company in the iGaming industry, has made a strategic expansion move by acquiring a majority stake in Turfsport, a top South African provider of multichannel wagering software for sports, horse racing, and lotto. This acquisition is a significant part of SOFTSWISS’s broader goal to extend its international presence and bolster its product portfolio.

SOFTSWISS Enters African Market

This acquisition marks SOFTSWISS’s entry into the African market. The company’s initiative to acquire Turfsport, a firm recognized as a market leader in South Africa with over 100 local installations and more than 40 deployments in other African countries, Latin America, and additional emerging markets, is a testament to its growth strategy. The total number of bets placed annually by all Turfsport clients across various platforms surpasses 1.5 billion, indicating the firm’s significant market footprint.

Co-CEO Views Acquisition as Swift Strategy

Andrey Starovoitov, co-chief executive at SOFTSWISS, perceives the acquisition as a rapid and effective strategy for entering new markets. He considers this particular agreement to be a monumental advancement in the company’s broader expansion into South Africa and the African continent. Starovoitov also identifies the region as a potential global focal point, following Latin America.

Turfsport Expects Innovation and Quick Response

Christian Neuberger, CEO of Turfsport, believes that the partnership with an international player like SOFTSWISS complements Turfsport’s strong brand and will assist the company in innovating and responding quickly to the escalating demands of the iGaming industry. Although financial details about the deal remain undisclosed, the acquisition is aimed at catering to the specific needs of the regional market.

0
Business International Relations South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Snap.Build Appoints Neal Caudle as New Director of Business Development
Snap.Build, an industry leader in fintech for the residential housing construction sector, has made a strategic move in bolstering its executive team by appointing Neal Caudle as the new Director of Business Development. His wealth of experience in the financial services industry, coupled with his track record in business development, investor relations, sales, and mortgage-backed
Snap.Build Appoints Neal Caudle as New Director of Business Development
Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move
8 mins ago
Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move
MEME Brand Celebrates New Store Opening at Dolmen Mall, Endorsed by Actress Yashma Gill
10 mins ago
MEME Brand Celebrates New Store Opening at Dolmen Mall, Endorsed by Actress Yashma Gill
Bangladesh's Gas Crisis: Technical Glitch Disrupts LNG Supply, Chattogram Hardest Hit
6 mins ago
Bangladesh's Gas Crisis: Technical Glitch Disrupts LNG Supply, Chattogram Hardest Hit
Port of Portland Seeks $10 Million in State Aid Amid Financial Struggles
6 mins ago
Port of Portland Seeks $10 Million in State Aid Amid Financial Struggles
Arizona Records Significant Job Growth, Spearheaded by Private Sector
7 mins ago
Arizona Records Significant Job Growth, Spearheaded by Private Sector
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Imperato: A Plea for Redemption and a UFC Return
2 mins
Michael Imperato: A Plea for Redemption and a UFC Return
Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Triumphs Over Injury to Score Crucial Touchdown
2 mins
Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta Triumphs Over Injury to Score Crucial Touchdown
Erie Otters Triumph Over Sudbury Wolves in Dominant Display
3 mins
Erie Otters Triumph Over Sudbury Wolves in Dominant Display
Sir Dave Brailsford: From Cycling Success to Football Focus
4 mins
Sir Dave Brailsford: From Cycling Success to Football Focus
Cousin of Hostage in Gaza Incites Calls for Action at Habima Square
6 mins
Cousin of Hostage in Gaza Incites Calls for Action at Habima Square
Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move
8 mins
Manchester United Appoints Omar Berrada as New CEO in Major Restructuring Move
Clyburn Questions Polling Data on Biden's Approval Among Young Black Voters
9 mins
Clyburn Questions Polling Data on Biden's Approval Among Young Black Voters
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
9 mins
Home Minister Amit Shah Commends SSB at 60th Raising Day, Highlights Government Initiatives
Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing
9 mins
Chicago White Sox Bolster Bullpen with John Brebbia Signing
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app