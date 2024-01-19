SMSPortal Appoints Telecom Veteran Andre Ittmann as New CEO

As the frontiers of digital communication continue to expand, industry leaders are recognizing the need for strategic leadership to navigate this evolving landscape. One such firm, SMSPortal, has demonstrated its commitment to innovation by appointing Andre Ittmann, a seasoned veteran of the telecommunications industry, as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Industry Veteran Takes the Helm

Ittmann is no stranger to the telecommunications industry, boasting a career spanning two decades during which he occupied several executive roles in both finance and telecommunications. His professional history includes tenures as Chief Operating Officer at Cell C, CEO of Cartrack South Africa, CFO of Vivacom Group, and various senior leadership roles at Vodacom in Mozambique, Lesotho, and South Africa.

His extensive experience, particularly his technological insight and strategic acumen, is expected to be a significant asset for SMSPortal. The company, which specializes in SMS marketing and digital communication solutions, is looking to Ittmann to drive its focus on innovation in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry.

Driving Innovation in CPaaS

Co-founder Charles Stretch has expressed complete confidence in Ittmann's ability to lead SMSPortal, stating that he is the ideal leader to guide the company through the ever-changing landscape of digital communication. Ittmann himself shares this enthusiasm, expressing his eagerness to leverage emerging technologies to keep SMSPortal at the forefront of cloud communication solutions.

A New Era for SMSPortal

The appointment of Ittmann signals a new era for SMSPortal, as the company reaffirms its commitment to exploring and exploiting the potential of innovation in CPaaS. With a leader like Ittmann at the helm, the company is poised to remain a key player in the industry, driving the evolution of digital communication and SMS marketing.