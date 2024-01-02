en English
Significant Reduction in Fuel Prices Announced in South Africa

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Significant Reduction in Fuel Prices Announced in South Africa

In a move that promises relief for consumers, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy in South Africa has announced significant reductions in fuel prices effective from midnight. The price cuts were announced on the first Wednesday of January 2024, in keeping with the government’s monthly fuel price adjustment routine.

Details of the Price Reduction

The price reductions span across various fuel types, with 93-unleaded petrol decreasing by 62 cents per liter and 95-unleaded petrol by 76 cents per liter. Diesel prices are set to fall by R1.26 per liter for 0.005% sulphur and by R1.18 per liter for 0.05% sulphur. Additionally, illuminating paraffin prices are also expected to drop by R1.24 per liter. Despite these price reductions, the price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) will see a slight increase due to higher freight costs.

Factors Influencing the Price Reduction

The adjustments in fuel prices are largely attributed to several factors. There was a notable decrease in the average price of Brent Crude oil from $82.62 to $77.35. Lower average international product prices for petrol, diesel, and paraffin following the reduced crude oil prices also played a significant role in the price reduction. Other factors include the depreciation of the South African rand against the US dollar, the Slate Levy, and an octane differential between 95 and 93 petrol grades.

Response from the Automobile Association

The Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa, while acknowledging the price reduction, expressed concern over the overall high prices of fuel. This concern is particularly relevant considering the steep hikes in fuel prices witnessed in September and October of the previous year. The AA has urged the government to conduct a transparent review of the fuel pricing structure to find a sustainable solution that can mitigate the rising fuel costs.

In conclusion, while the fuel price reduction comes as a relief for many South African consumers, concerns remain over the persistently high fuel prices. It remains to be seen whether this trend of price reduction will continue and if the government will take effective steps to ensure a sustainable solution to the rising fuel costs.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

