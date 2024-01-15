Shoprite’s Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community

The Moretele View Community in Mamelodi, Gauteng, is set to receive a significant boost to their food security and environmental sustainability. The Shoprite Group has pledged a donation of 450 indigenous and fruit trees, set to be dispersed among 215 households and the Tateni Community Care Services’ vegetable garden. The initiative, part of Shoprite’s Trees and Garden for Home project, presents a step towards a sustainable future, as it encourages environmental greening, skill development, and climate change mitigation.

Enhancing Food Security and Environmental Greening

Shoprite’s Trees and Garden for Home project aims to support communities located near Shoprite-supported food gardens. The initiative provides trees, training, and the necessary tools for cultivating home gardens. It is a multi-faceted approach to address food security and climate change mitigation while promoting skill development among community members.

A Community Embracing Sustainability

Community members, like Mabel Mojele, view the tree donation as a symbol of hope and a significant step towards a sustainable future. The trees are more than just plants; they represent the growth of a community embracing sustainable practices and striving for a greener, healthier environment.

Shoprite’s Commitment to Building Resilience

Sanjeev Raghubir, the head of Sustainability and CSI at Shoprite, emphasizes the company’s dedication to building resilience in communities through food gardens. These gardens, he says, offer adaptability and resilience against climate changes. Shoprite’s Act for Change Programme has supported over 220 food gardens and 3,750 home gardens, indirectly benefiting 61,064 people. Last year alone, the program provided training to 2,580 community members and has contributed to more than one million meals since its establishment in 2015.