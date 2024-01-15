en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Shoprite’s Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Shoprite’s Tree Donation Boosts Food Security and Sustainability in Moretele View Community

The Moretele View Community in Mamelodi, Gauteng, is set to receive a significant boost to their food security and environmental sustainability. The Shoprite Group has pledged a donation of 450 indigenous and fruit trees, set to be dispersed among 215 households and the Tateni Community Care Services’ vegetable garden. The initiative, part of Shoprite’s Trees and Garden for Home project, presents a step towards a sustainable future, as it encourages environmental greening, skill development, and climate change mitigation.

Enhancing Food Security and Environmental Greening

Shoprite’s Trees and Garden for Home project aims to support communities located near Shoprite-supported food gardens. The initiative provides trees, training, and the necessary tools for cultivating home gardens. It is a multi-faceted approach to address food security and climate change mitigation while promoting skill development among community members.

A Community Embracing Sustainability

Community members, like Mabel Mojele, view the tree donation as a symbol of hope and a significant step towards a sustainable future. The trees are more than just plants; they represent the growth of a community embracing sustainable practices and striving for a greener, healthier environment.

Shoprite’s Commitment to Building Resilience

Sanjeev Raghubir, the head of Sustainability and CSI at Shoprite, emphasizes the company’s dedication to building resilience in communities through food gardens. These gardens, he says, offer adaptability and resilience against climate changes. Shoprite’s Act for Change Programme has supported over 220 food gardens and 3,750 home gardens, indirectly benefiting 61,064 people. Last year alone, the program provided training to 2,580 community members and has contributed to more than one million meals since its establishment in 2015.

0
Agriculture South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
3 mins ago
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
In a recent dialogue, Dr. Lujain Alqodmani, Global Action Director of the EAT Forum, enlightened the audience about the vital role of plant-based diets in promoting global health and sustainability. The conversation, steered by TheJulietMann, unveiled the multidimensional benefits of plant-based diets and outlined the necessary steps for their integration into the global food system.
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Mobile Slaughterhouses: A Step Towards Humane Practices in Meat Production
39 mins ago
Mobile Slaughterhouses: A Step Towards Humane Practices in Meat Production
German Farmers Protest Rising Costs and Diesel Tax Cuts: An Agricultural Crisis Unfolding
39 mins ago
German Farmers Protest Rising Costs and Diesel Tax Cuts: An Agricultural Crisis Unfolding
Heilongjiang Surprises with Cranberry Production, Sparking National Interest
4 mins ago
Heilongjiang Surprises with Cranberry Production, Sparking National Interest
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
27 mins ago
Rice Farmers Combat El Niño with Innovation: Deep Wells and Solar Irrigation
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
29 mins ago
Embraer's Ipanema Aircraft Set for Record Deliveries in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
8 seconds
Wests Tigers Welcome Justin Olam Amid Preparations for 2024 Season
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
11 seconds
Makar Sankranti Celebrations Meet Politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya Shares Insights
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
19 seconds
World Renowned Archery Coach, Ludys Carina Tejada, Leads Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course in Guyana
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
30 seconds
COVID-19 Linked to Increased Risk of Alopecia Areata: Groundbreaking South Korean Study
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
35 seconds
WIC Program at 50: An Anniversary Shadowed by Funding Uncertainty
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
39 seconds
Urease-Powered Nanobots: A Potential Game-Changer in Bladder Cancer Treatment
Taiwan's Election: Rise of Third Party Reshapes Political Landscape
1 min
Taiwan's Election: Rise of Third Party Reshapes Political Landscape
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
1 min
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
1 min
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
28 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app