en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Africa

Severe Flooding in Ladysmith, South Africa: Over 20 Dead and Several Missing

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:32 pm EST
Severe Flooding in Ladysmith, South Africa: Over 20 Dead and Several Missing

With over 20 lives lost and four people still unaccounted for, the severe flooding in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, has left the community in a state of immense distress. This natural disaster has disrupted lives, inflicted significant damage, and prompted a concerted response from emergency services and local authorities. The situation remains critical as efforts to manage the aftermath of the floods continue, with the community in urgent need of support and resources.

Emergency Response and Search Operations

The local police and other emergency responders are working tirelessly to locate the missing individuals. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with teams combing through the flood-hit area, striving to provide relief to those affected by the disaster. The KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, is slated to visit the victims’ relatives, assessing the province’s response to the crisis and offering much-needed disaster relief.

The Rising Death Toll

The death toll, currently standing at 22, continues to rise. Heartbreaking accounts are emerging, including a family that tragically lost seven members to the floodwaters. In the Henley area of Pietermaritzburg, the bodies of a 39-year-old woman and a six-year-old boy were recovered from a vehicle swept away by the floods, and the search continues for a 36-year-old man. Additionally, a 7-year-old boy drowned when a storm hit Mandeni on the North Coast.

Precautions and Further Disruptions

With forecasts predicting more rains on New Year’s Day, residents have been urged to exercise extreme caution. The Department has warned of further disruptive rains leading to additional flooding in Ladysmith. Approximately 1,400 homes have been destroyed, adding to the urgency of the situation. The community and authorities are collaborating to provide support and aid to the affected families, striving to find a path to recovery amidst the chaos.

0
South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day in 2024 Marked by Birth of 414 Babies

By Justice Nwafor

Maskandi Artist Khuzani Faces Hostile Crowd Following Song of the Year Victory

By BNN Correspondents

Johannesburg Prepares for Safe New Year Celebrations Amid Fireworks Concerns

By Mazhar Abbas

Armed Robber Shot Dead in Police Shootout in Sabie, Mpumalanga

By Israel Ojoko

Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans ...
@Africa · 1 hour
Jacob Zuma Lambasts ANC, Accuses Party of Failing South Africans ...
heart comment 0
David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success

By Salman Khan

David Bedingham: A Tale of Resilience & Cricketing Success
South Africa Welcomes Over 400 New Year’s Babies in First Hours of 2024

By Israel Ojoko

South Africa Welcomes Over 400 New Year's Babies in First Hours of 2024
South Africa Braces for Warm Tuesday and High Fire Danger

By Mazhar Abbas

South Africa Braces for Warm Tuesday and High Fire Danger
Severe Flooding Claims Over 20 Lives in Ladysmith, South Africa

By Israel Ojoko

Severe Flooding Claims Over 20 Lives in Ladysmith, South Africa
Latest Headlines
World News
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
1 min
TV Presenter Jonnie Irwin Celebrates New Year Amidst Cancer Battle
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
4 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections and Potentially Reshaped International Relations
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
5 mins
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON Squad Due to Injury
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
5 mins
Unconscious Burn Victim Rescued: Mystery Surrounds Incident
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
5 mins
Indonesia's Pivotal Elections: What It Means for Australia and Beyond
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
7 mins
Iran Officially Seeks Arbitration from US for Soleimani's Assassination
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
9 mins
Nationwide Recall of Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Raises Safety Concerns
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
9 mins
Gaston Sichilima Issues Warning to Zambian President About MMD Leader
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
16 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy: Regaining Control of Crimea Crucial in Conflict with Russia
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app